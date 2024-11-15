Kamala Harris is making no secret of the fact that she established an alliance with the United Nations. The agreement pertains to open borders.

Our tax dollars were spent on the salaries of foreign nationals to confer with other foreign nationals on the best way to migrate to the country.

The Dems are Spending Our Money to Import Illegals

Nearly $82 million of taxpayer dollars was spent on a United Nations open-borders project. The money was spent to permit illegal immigrants to skip past the southern border. Those illegals flew directly into the country.

Bureaucrats working for the United Nations set up migration centers throughout South America and Central America. Upwards of 70,000 illegal immigrants were referred to the program in an attempt to resettle them in the USA.

Harris has a History of Borderline Treason

Though few know it, Harris once attempted to pilfer $220 million from the ICE Enforcement Division while working as a Senator. The budgeted funds would have been given to activists working for anti-border groups.

Harris’s attempt to essentially steal $220 million from taxpayers was made during the Trump administration’s push to increase the deportation of illegal immigrants.

The twist is that Harris proposed legislation to transfer the bulk of funds budgeted to ICE away from the agency. The funds were redirected to bureaucrats operating the Office of Refugee Resettlement.

Harris’s Love for Bureaucracy has no End

If Harris had her way, her bill would have developed another layer of bureaucracy in the advisory committee. The supposed purpose of the committee was to provide advice regarding the Office of Refugee Resettlement on issues pertaining to placements and shelters. Those shelters would have been available to unaccompanied minors who illegally entered the country.

The VP even wanted to dole out another $30 million to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Violent Crimes Against Children program. The purpose of the program was to analyze criminal networks engaging in child trafficking.

An additional $10 million would have been provided to the Administration for Children and Families to strengthen the Task Force to Prevent and End Human Trafficking. The fact that Harris planned to take the funds out of an ICE enforcement program instead of providing direct funding is an indictment.

The Democrats are Importing Voters

Read through the lines and you’ll reach the conclusion that Harris is attempting to import more Democrats. Illegal aliens and even most new immigrants vote for Democrats simply because they are poor and believe they’ll get a handout.

“I think Kamala Harris and Democrats, they want to give these millions upon millions of illegal aliens the right to vote. They want to legalize them, make it easier for them to participate in our elections, and that means, fundamentally, the end of American democracy.” – JD Vance

Vance made the comment on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. The new vice president also noted that Dems like Harris insist conservatives are racist when critiquing immigration policy. According to the political left, refusing entry to an illegal immigrant equates to hatred for those with brown skin.

What the left overlooks is the fact that white people, including those with wealth, are also denied citizenship into the United States. Immigration laws are in place for a reason. It is only the Democrats who want to break those laws.

Trump Will Put a Stop to Our Self-Funded Invasion

The Biden-Harris administration neglected the illegal immigration problem at its own peril. The onus is now on Trump to clean up Kamala’s mess.

Ideally, Trump would deport illegal immigrants who seek public assistance. He might also deport those reported by landlords and employers when failing to provide proof of citizenship. At a bare minimum, Trump will continue the construction of a rigid border wall to prevent the continued self-funding of our demise.

An end to the immigrant invasion gives American citizens an opportunity to find affordable housing, earn a living wage, and build from within. It is that internal self-sustaining demographic and economic continuity that makes a nation great.