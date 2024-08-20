As George Orwell famously stated, “Sometimes the first the duty of intelligent men is the restatement of the obvious.” In this case, Jim Jordan restates facts in the form of a rhetorical question. He points out in an X post that international crime gangs are thriving on American soil, yet ‘Borer Czar,’ Kamala Harris won’t do anything to help the mayhem caused by more than 500,000 illegal aliens let into our country since she and Biden took office. Why?

Criminals, Murderers, Thieves, and Rapists

While it is never right to paint a group of people with a broad brush, there is no doubt that immigrants who are shoplifting, practicing sexual harassment, rape, and murder, and then moving from state to state without recourse, are doing so with barely a slap on the wrist from law enforcement. Immigrants enter the country illegally. They are arrested, and then released, often without bail.

Illegal immigrants from Mexico, Venezuela, other parts of South and Central America, and — are flooding the country. And these aren’t people contributing to the economy, the elevation of society, or the general well-being of the American native family. They aren’t even a net-neutral addition to the U.S. population. One man had a rape-dungeon on wheels that he was carrying out multiple attacks in his van, sometimes children were his victims until he was finally picked up by police. Another three men kidnapped and raped a woman. It’s a full-on attack.

We’re letting serial rapists into our country because Kamala can’t intellectually rub two sticks together.

Even when these illegal immigrants are deported, they manage to find their way right back in again to continue a string of crimes, for which they never fully have to be accountable for.

The New Protected Class

Even with some states trying to fight the insane immigration policies of Harris and Biden, the illegal aliens in this country are treated better than U.S. citizens, and pay far less for atrocious crimes than any American holding a birth certificate from one of the 50 states.

Illegal immigrants committing repetitive crimes receive benefits like food, shelter, and medical, all paid for by the U.S. taxpayer. The U.S. military is now offering citizenship to illegal aliens in return for service, too. At least this is some sort of restitution for living for free off Americans’ hard-earned incomes.

Just how good is it to be an illegal immigrant in the U.S.? Well, while gallivanting in your rape van torturing women and young girls, you get:

$2200 a month in cash benefits

Free housing

Free healthcare

A free education

Free medical care, including free gender “fixing,” dental care, and substance abuse care

A free smartphone and cell service

Welcome to the land of the “free”! U.S. Veterans who have fought to maintain our liberties don’t even get benefits this good.

Why is Kamala Harris And Her New Running Mate Allowing Criminals to Flood Our Nation?

So is Kamala that thick or is there another plot in place? That’s what Jim Jordan is insinuating. Here’s where all this is leading. They’re buying a voting base because they know they can’t win the next election without fraud, insurrection, lawfare, an assassination attempt against Trump, rigging voting machines, stuffing fake paper ballots from dead people in voting boxes, and allowing rapists and murderers into our country by the thousands.

If illegal immigrants get a driver’s license, they can now legally vote in our federal elections. This is the end game. They’re desperate. They’ve been desperate, and the Democrats will lie, cheat, and murder to get their puppets installed in what is now a Communist regime. This is a long-term plan. First flood the country with immigrants, give them everything so that they don’t contribute to the tax base but draw from it, then give them citizenship after creating an entire class of government-dependent criminals.

The man who signed this asinine bill also flipped an $18 billion surplus in his state into a $10 million debt. Sure, Walz is qualified to think for the rest of America.

Why are Harris, Warren, Biden, Walz, and other Democrats supporting all this illegal immigration? Because they want thinking, intelligent, hard-working Americans to bow out, while these low-life degenerates join their own kind currently holding office in our great nation.