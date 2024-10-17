ICE, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, an arm of the U.S. government, has just confirmed that Kamala Harris has allowed over 425,000 criminal illegal immigrants into your country. The Department of Homeland Security doesn’t corroborate these numbers, but they certainly are accurate according to U.S. Border Patrol Agents. At least 13,900 of these individuals are convicted killers. Others have been perpetrators of violence, sexual molestation, rape, arson, theft, and more.

Jim Jordan has been pointing out that at least 12 million migrants currently flooding our country is equivalent to the entire population of the 7th largest state in the U.S. – Ohio. A Yale study, as pointed out by Tucker Carlson, says the number is closer to 22 million. These actions by our so-called Border Czar, Kamala Harris, are not only unconscionable but also unsustainable. Maybe that’s the entire plan.

Data from a Sept. 25 letter from ICE Deputy Director, Patrick Lechleitner to Texas Representative Tony Gonzalez caused him to say that the situation is “beyond disturbing.”

Immigrants vs Illegal Immigrants

Here's the problem with illegal immigrants. Our country was built by the hands of immigrants. Some of the largest, most successful cities in our country, including New York, San Francisco, Houston, and other ports, started and later prospered with the labor and industriousness of immigrant citizens.

Few people have a problem with immigrants and general. The problem here is that Kamala Harris is allowing droves of illegal immigrants from all parts of the world, most of them being unsavory characters with rap sheets as long as your forearm, to come into the country using our tax dollars while wreaking havoc on the communities in which they settle.

Some studies say that illegal immigrants aren’t any more likely to commit crimes than regular citizens, but this is turning out to be a lie as well. Last year, half of all ICE immigrants committed a crime.

The director of ICE has confirmed that more than 15,000 illegal immigrants are convicted of sexual assault, and with Kamala Harris completely ignoring what’s happening on the border, while shopping in Haitians by the boatload, she’s adding to the problem, not solving it. She’s even bragging about dumping criminals into our country.

How Your Tax Dollars are Funding it All

Let’s start with what your tax dollars are paying for, while women are attacked in the street, homes and businesses are looted and broken into, and people are murdered by these undesirable people.

Secretary Mayorkas is a criminal, doing Harris’ bidding. He’s diverting FEMA money that could be helping people that have suffered from the recent Hurricanes in North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and other parts of our country. Only 3 months ago, Mayorkas said that FEMA was “extremely prepared” for hurricane season. Now they’re all out of funds. Why? He’s been sending your money, allocated for disaster relief, to resettle illegal immigrants so that the Democrats can have an eternal voting base, beholden to their criminal overlords. FEMA, under Mayorkas and Harris, has already diverted $1 billion in taxpayer money to give illegals the following through corrupt non-profit organizations like Catholic Charities:

Cash assistance, with reports of cash-filled debit cards, in some cases with hundreds or thousands of dollars on them

Medicaid to pay for doctors and medications, and even free gender reassignment surgery.

Free food

WIC - for food for children

Free legal help

Free hotel rooms that cost upward of $300 a night with turn-down service, gym memberships, and other amenities.

Incidentally, Catholic Charities has received four times the number of donations normally received since Kamala Harris took office. This is just one way that the dirty deeds of Mayorkas and Kamala Harris are “washed.”

The immigrant “crisis” is well-funded, and fully intentional.

Biden Started it All

If we go back even further than what’s coming to light about FEMA, is that Biden was misappropriating funds for illegal immigrants via the American Rescue Plan, which was meant for small business owners who suffered from that other Deep State plan to cripple U.S. citizens, COVID. Several trillion dollars is funding all the “free” help given to illegal immigrants from this U.S. tax-payer-funded program as well.

What’s the End Game?

Democrats are busy using falsified social security numbers and the names of more than 10,000 illegal aliens, registered to vote, to rig the next election.

They couldn’t assassinate Trump, so they’re registering illegals as fast as they can, along with stuffing ballot boxes, altering vote counts in voting machines, and using dead people to rig an election they know they can’t legally win.