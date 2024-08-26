Early polls show Kamala Harris has a slight lead over former president Trump in the race for the White House. However, the current Vice President’s lead is likely to diminish after the buzz from the Democratic National Convention wears off later this summer.

Here’s the silver lining: Trump still has time to remind American voters that Harris botched the border, allowing countless unskilled Spanish-speaking Mexicans into the USA.

Harris Might be the Worst Possible Pick for Democrats

The Democrats’ primary weakness is their failed immigration policy. Biden tasked Harris with securing the border nearly four years ago. Harris did the exact opposite, essentially turning the southern border into a revolving door for Mexicans to come and go as they please.

Moreover, other illegals from South America, Central America and even Africa entered the United States through the porous border.

Jim Jordan and other critical thinkers are justified in questioning why Harris was selected as the left’s candidate for the presidency. Harris failed to secure the border, making her fresh political meat for Trump to devour.

As Jordan and fellow Republicans have pointed out, it would have made more sense for the left to choose a candidate without a link to the Swiss cheese southern border? Someone like Michelle Obama, Pete Buttigieg or even Mark Cuban would have been a stronger candidate than Harris.

Harris is Directly Responsible for America’s Fall From Grace

Illegal immigrants have flooded into the land of the free throughout the past four years. Though the Biden-Harris administration has made a last-ditch effort to secure the border, it is too little too late.

Instead of immediately sealing the border and pivoting back to a sensible application-based immigration policy as suggesting by Jordan and his fellow conservatives, Harris sabotaged the country when adopting a long-term approach.

The VP essentially put the border issue on the back burner, choosing to let likely Democrats enter the USA without significant interference. Though the move might result in an increase in political support for the left this upcoming election season, it also made our border crisis significantly worse.

Jordan, Trump and Vance are Zeroing in on the Open Border

Though some fences have been erected along the southern border, immigrants are still finding ways to enter the United States. The border is clearly the weakness of the Harris-Walz ticket as both are in favor of granting citizenship to illegal immigrants. Harris rolled out the red carpet for illegals and Walz insists on giving them driver’s licenses, healthcare and college educations.

If Trump decides to debate Harris, the bulk of his question responses and retorts should focus on the border crisis. Hammering home the point that Harris was negligent when overseeing the border accurately frames her as a traitor.

Trump could even go as far as using the word “treasonous” when attacking Harris on the border issue. Harris really is the Benedict Arnold of our generation.

Though Harris was never officially named the Border tsar, she was tasked with addressing the root causes of illegal immigration. Harris failed to convince Mexican leaders to secure their border or enforce their nation’s immigration laws. However, if you ask Harris, her strategy was more long-term in an attempt to gradually reduce migration in the years ahead.

Harris ultimately worsened the border crisis, allowing millions of immigrants to waltz right in, steal jobs, lower worker wages and strain our welfare system.

Countering the Left’s Immigration Employment Argument

Harris and other lefties are adamant that immigrants from the southern hemisphere are willing to do the dirty jobs that Americans do not want to do. Take a trip to a border state such as Nevada, Arizona and Texas and you’ll witness the results of our open border firsthand.

As an example, immigrants often line up at border states’ Home Depots on weekday mornings. Those illegals congregate at home improvement stores with the hopes of hopping into the back of a pickup truck for day labor at construction sites.

Though some illegal immigrants are hardworking and willing to work with their hands on construction sites, those jobs could be filled by Americans. The truth is many such blue collar jobs do not pay enough to attract Americans.

Construction gigs and other blue collar roles are dangerous, physically taxing and do not pay enough to entice Americans to work. Moreover, construction jobs are project-based and seasonal without a guarantee of the permanent employment necessary to raise a family.

Imagine an America where the borders are completely closed and domestic employers are forced to increase wages to hire Americans for open blue collar jobs. Moreover, we would be an even stronger nation if men had an incentive beyond money to work such demanding roles.

Here’s the part that the mainstream media doesn’t want to say out loud: the incentive of a wife and kids is greater than any possible financial incentive.

A transition to a neopatriarchy in which men have a familial incentive to go to work combined with an end to nearly all immigration would allow us to build a strong nation from within.