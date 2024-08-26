Harris and Biden Have Turned Our Southern Border Into a Turnstile
Harris has helped millions to come illegally
Early polls show Kamala Harris has a slight lead over former president Trump in the race for the White House. However, the current Vice President’s lead is likely to diminish after the buzz from the Democratic National Convention wears off later this summer.
Here’s the silver lining: Trump still has time to remind American voters that Harris botched the border, allowing countless unskilled Spanish-speaking Mexicans into the USA.
Jim Jordan Report is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Harris Might be the Worst Possible Pick for Democrats
The Democrats’ primary weakness is their failed immigration policy. Biden tasked Harris with securing the border nearly four years ago. Harris did the exact opposite, essentially turning the southern border into a revolving door for Mexicans to come and go as they please.
Moreover, other illegals from South America, Central America and even Africa entered the United States through the porous border.
Jim Jordan and other critical thinkers are justified in questioning why Harris was selected as the left’s candidate for the presidency. Harris failed to secure the border, making her fresh political meat for Trump to devour.
As Jordan and fellow Republicans have pointed out, it would have made more sense for the left to choose a candidate without a link to the Swiss cheese southern border? Someone like Michelle Obama, Pete Buttigieg or even Mark Cuban would have been a stronger candidate than Harris.
Harris is Directly Responsible for America’s Fall From Grace
Illegal immigrants have flooded into the land of the free throughout the past four years. Though the Biden-Harris administration has made a last-ditch effort to secure the border, it is too little too late.
Instead of immediately sealing the border and pivoting back to a sensible application-based immigration policy as suggesting by Jordan and his fellow conservatives, Harris sabotaged the country when adopting a long-term approach.
The VP essentially put the border issue on the back burner, choosing to let likely Democrats enter the USA without significant interference. Though the move might result in an increase in political support for the left this upcoming election season, it also made our border crisis significantly worse.
Jordan, Trump and Vance are Zeroing in on the Open Border
Though some fences have been erected along the southern border, immigrants are still finding ways to enter the United States. The border is clearly the weakness of the Harris-Walz ticket as both are in favor of granting citizenship to illegal immigrants. Harris rolled out the red carpet for illegals and Walz insists on giving them driver’s licenses, healthcare and college educations.
If Trump decides to debate Harris, the bulk of his question responses and retorts should focus on the border crisis. Hammering home the point that Harris was negligent when overseeing the border accurately frames her as a traitor.
Trump could even go as far as using the word “treasonous” when attacking Harris on the border issue. Harris really is the Benedict Arnold of our generation.
Though Harris was never officially named the Border tsar, she was tasked with addressing the root causes of illegal immigration. Harris failed to convince Mexican leaders to secure their border or enforce their nation’s immigration laws. However, if you ask Harris, her strategy was more long-term in an attempt to gradually reduce migration in the years ahead.
Harris ultimately worsened the border crisis, allowing millions of immigrants to waltz right in, steal jobs, lower worker wages and strain our welfare system.
Countering the Left’s Immigration Employment Argument
Harris and other lefties are adamant that immigrants from the southern hemisphere are willing to do the dirty jobs that Americans do not want to do. Take a trip to a border state such as Nevada, Arizona and Texas and you’ll witness the results of our open border firsthand.
As an example, immigrants often line up at border states’ Home Depots on weekday mornings. Those illegals congregate at home improvement stores with the hopes of hopping into the back of a pickup truck for day labor at construction sites.
Though some illegal immigrants are hardworking and willing to work with their hands on construction sites, those jobs could be filled by Americans. The truth is many such blue collar jobs do not pay enough to attract Americans.
Construction gigs and other blue collar roles are dangerous, physically taxing and do not pay enough to entice Americans to work. Moreover, construction jobs are project-based and seasonal without a guarantee of the permanent employment necessary to raise a family.
Imagine an America where the borders are completely closed and domestic employers are forced to increase wages to hire Americans for open blue collar jobs. Moreover, we would be an even stronger nation if men had an incentive beyond money to work such demanding roles.
Here’s the part that the mainstream media doesn’t want to say out loud: the incentive of a wife and kids is greater than any possible financial incentive.
A transition to a neopatriarchy in which men have a familial incentive to go to work combined with an end to nearly all immigration would allow us to build a strong nation from within.
Last summer I moved from San Jose, CA, where I'd lived since 1976, to Akron, OH. It was from Columbus, OH where my Dad moved us, from Columbus to San Jose, when I was 14. Those 4 years we'd lived in Columbus, between ages 10 and 14, were very formative.
There were ZERO Illegals in Ohio in 1976. Which was when Labor and Trade Union membership participation was 85%. Westinghouse, for example, was union. There was a factory near Columbus. My father worked at Ross Laboratories, where they made Similac baby formula, which was union.
This past year, now in Akron, I've worked at 2 companies where the ratio is about 2 Illegals to every 7 citizen production people. These are "good", indoor jobs, in clean and comfortable conditions. Assuredly there are Akron citizens who'd want to do the work. Unemployment numbers given by Jen Psakipath and Binder and Mainstream Media, are absolutely ludicrous. Unemployment right now is wwaaaay over 5%. And the sound byte they use, when they say, "there are 1.2 jobs available for every 1 person looking for work" is entirely ridiculous. Which I can explain how, but already this comment is much too long.
My reason for putting "good" in quotation marks is they're good jobs with respect to what's available for me and typical Akron people right now. Studies have been done which show that the average Blue Collar job circa 1976 paid over $30 dollars per hour in 2024 $dollars. Whereas the place I tried working at a few months ago on an assembly line paid $15 per hour. I didn't want it, because I only want to work part time.
Technically I'm "Unemployed", but I don't count because I don't have to work. Already I have enough money to get by. Albeit my healthcare expenses are subsidized by the State of Ohio. Many thousands of dollars per year, which in a "fair" system I'd have to pay out of pocket.
Not saying I believe necessarily that wages should rightly be doubled, my anecdotes are simply to illustrate what's happened to the US economy, gradually, over the past 50 years. Government funded healthcare, for example, was $1.4 trillion dollars out of the $4.4 trillion dollar Budget in 2019. And that was 2019, now it's much worse. Now everything is off the chart insane, with a $7.5 trillion dollars Balance Sheet, while Revenue is only $5 trillion dollars.
Kamala Harris should be, AT MINIMUM, sued for TAXPAYER FRAUD and ELECTION INTERFERENCE. She hasn't fulfilled her sworn duties and she's bought votes.