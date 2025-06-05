Hamas Sympathizers Launch Brutal Terrorist Attacks Against Jews
We can no longer sweep radical Islamic terrorism under the rug. It needs to be addressed head-on.
On October 7, 2023, the Islamic terrorist group known as Hamas ramped up its attacks against Israel. Hamas invaders brutally entered the Jewish state, killing and kidnapping people indiscriminately. To this day, there are still Jews being held captive by terrorists in Gaza.
Now this radical Islamic terrorism has come to the United States. We can't stand idly by and do nothing.
