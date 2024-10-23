Over the years, bias from the elites against everyday people largely flew under the radar. Many Americans didn’t recognize its true extent. However, President Trump’s victory in the 2016 White House race truly brought this matter to light.

From the moment Trump stepped into the White House, the mainstream media did everything possible to stand against him. They took his words out of context, repeatedly accused him of colluding with Russia, and constantly played devil’s advocate on behalf of Democrats.

What many folks haven’t realized, however, is that the corruption goes far beyond news outlets like MSNBC and CNN. In fact, the search engines that millions of people use on a daily basis are also deeply rooted in bias against everyday patriots like you and me.

Google is One of the Main Culprits

Not too long ago, the Media Research Center conducted a study assessing interference in this year’s presidential race. The results found that Google is playing a direct role in force feeding American left-wing media outlets in the search results.

In doing so, people have to click through multiple pages before finding conservative outlets. Of course, during Google searches, the average person isn’t likely to look beyond what’s on the top of the first page. Some users might scroll through pages one and two, but it’s not as common.

Google knows this and it’s why they’re promoting leftist publications. At the end of the day, they don’t want everyday people having fair and balanced access to the facts. To be clear, Google has an intentional agenda of pushing left-wing propaganda as unassailable, while arguing that anyone who questions it is an unhinged conspiracy theorist.

There’s even more information from the Media Research Center. Per the organization’s findings, Google has intentionally promoted Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign, hidden information from President Trump’s campaign website and suppressed information about the rallies of Trump’s vice presidential pick, Sen. JD Vance.

Republicans Push For Accountability