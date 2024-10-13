Elon Musk, Thomas Massie and Rand Paul have been beating the drum in favor of civilian autarky. The neoconservatives’ shared vision of citizen self-reliance to eliminate wasteful government spending is becoming a reality.

The aftermath of Hurricane Helen makes it clear that we, the people, are perfectly capable of taking care of ourselves without government assistance.

The Private Sector is Replacing Government After Natural Disasters

Though there have been conflicting reports about how FEMA funds have been spent, it is no secret that the agency dragged its feet after hurricane Helene. Helene destroyed parts of Florida, North Carolina and Tennessee while FEMA was busy funding illegal immigrants.

The tax dollars dedicated to FEMA should have been spent on Americans yet ultimately went to house illegals in sanctuary cities. FEMA stepped in too late, handing out $750 stipends to those displaced by Helene. There have also been reports of FEMA blocking entryways into the hurricane ravaged sites.

Here’s what matters: private helicopters and trucks arrived to lend a helping hand when FEMA didn’t. It is the private sector that stepped up to the plate when the federal government failed. However, you won’t hear about it on your local news or even the national news.

The mainstream media is turning a blind eye to FEMA’s failure after Helene, choosing to push a pro-government narrative.

Do Americans Need Government for Anything but National Defense?

There is an argument to be made that the role of the federal government should not extend beyond national defense, labor laws and select few other rules. Some even go as far as wondering whether the role of the federal government should extend beyond national defense.

As an example, it would be in our collective interest for the federal government to ban lawmaker stock trading and also ban corporations from purchasing homes that would be better used by families.

The federal government is preoccupied with serving its corporate masters and illegal immigrants instead of hardworking taxpayers. If private pilots, truckers and other heroes are willing to pitch in after natural disasters, is FEMA really necessary?

Most agree FEMA is overfunded, overly-bureaucratic and operates at a snail’s pace. Private citizens responded faster than the agency, transporting foods, supplies, construction equipment and more to those in need.

Aside from a nuclear weapons program to defend the United States, there really isn’t much need for centralized power until robots take over jobs en masse. At that point, the federal government might be used as an escrow of sorts for the distribution of food and housing vouchers to displaced workers.

America Was Founded on Anti-Government Principles

It’s easy to forget that the United States formed as a breakaway society. Our nation rebelled against the tax-heavy British who refused to grant governmental representation after collecting taxes. It is time to reclaim our roots, push back against the federal government and embrace our ethos of self-reliance.

The message is clear: FEMA and the federal government are not coming to rescue us. If another hurricane devastates the southeast or Appalachian region, there is no guarantee FEMA will respond in a timely manner or at all.

Now is the time to connect with likeminded people in your neighborhood and online. Meet with truckers, pilots, preppers and other self-reliant individuals. Patriots are also advised to join local militias. Your personal network will always be there in your time of need even if the government is busy housing and feeding illegal invaders.

It is the swift and decisive action of heroes at the local level that makes a difference. Why bother with the red tape of FEMA bureaucracy when a patriot with a helicopter, truck or excavator is a call away?

The small government crowd might even end up going as far as creating emergency online networks and directories where locals can tap into resources without government oversight. Online disaster response networks are quicker and more efficient simply because there isn’t any government regulation imposing arbitrary rules.

Big Daddy Government is now a Deadbeat Dad

At this point it is to be assumed that the feds are more interested in helping illegal immigrants than you, the taxpayer. Instead of reaching out to FEMA, fire up Facebook or X to link up with helping hands.

Social media networks and grassroots campaigns are the perfect online networks for accessing potentially lifesaving resources from community-minded people.

The moral of the hurricane Helene tragedy is that government is not a replacement for community. Your neighbors, charitable organizations and even strangers on the internet are more likely to be reliable than those in the federal government.

Now is the time to start bookmarking websites and social media accounts as potential when the next disaster strikes.