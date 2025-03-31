Get 49% off for 1 year

For decades, left-wing billionaire George Soros has been wreaking havoc on the United States.

He’s responsible for funding the violent Black Lives Matter protests seen during the summer of 2020. Let’s also not forget Soros’ bankrolling of left-wing district attorneys who refuse to prosecute crime across the nation’s communities.

Without exaggerations, Soros works overtime to destroy America and turn it into something unrecognizable. When people point this out, they’re accused of spreading so-called conspiracy theories and misinformation.

Nevertheless, the cat is out of the bag, now.

In a new turn of events, George Soros himself confessed to not just trying to unravel the United States, but also the world at large.

Every single American needs to understand precisely what this means.

It’s Worse Than We All Thought

On X, political commentator Alex Jones shared footage of Soros admitting to masterminding a series of coups in Ukraine.

This isn’t shocking by any means. As a matter of fact, it’s part of a pattern with the left-wing billionaire.

Here in America, Soros has repeatedly been called out for bankrolling left-wing riots. He didn’t just start with the BLM protests in the summer of 2020 either. Unfortunately, Soros’ long and dangerous record of supporting left-wing agitators predates the events of nearly five years ago.

There’s more, though.

