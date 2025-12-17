For years, left wing billionaire George Soros has been bankrolling chaos, crime, and calamity.

He’s pulled strings to make sure that radical Democrats with no respect for the rule of law ultimately get in power.

The consequences?

Smash and grabs across stores. Rampant illegal immigration. Americans afraid to go outside.

Because of Soros’ money and power, he’s been able to do all of this with little to no ramifications. In fact, up until recently, the liberal billionaire largely flew under the radar.

No more!

Gone are the days where Soros can fund the destruction of America while safely sitting in his ivory tower.

On X, GOP Rep. Jim Jordan confirmed that he and other Republicans are coming after Soros with everything they have.

This Was Long Overdue

While violent demonstrators must be held accountable for their actions, the same also goes for the entities funding them.

All roads lead back to George Soros.

For years, he’s been bankrolling groups like Sunrise Movement and Refuse Fascism. BOTH are responsible for extreme acts of violence.

Destroying cars, windows, and private businesses. Attacking innocent people in the streets. Assaulting police officers.

EVERYONE involved must face the music.

Soros knew what he was doing by funding these violent groups. NONE of it was accidental.

To the left wing billionaire, the more chaos he starts, the faster America falls. Once THAT happens, the deep state can easily bring about a dystopian New World Order.

A Congressional Probe is Now Underway

As we speak, Republican Reps. Jim Jordan and Chip Roy are launching a formal investigation into groups backed by Soros.

Looking at their financial records will reveal a LOT.

It won’t just show how much money Sunrise Movement and Refuse Fascism received from Soros’ various companies.

It will also reveal the TRUE extent of the liberal billionaire’s ties to Antifa.

For a group that claims to be against fascism, Antifa sure employs a lot of fascist tactics, from assaulting innocents to destroying public property.

This is ALL done to instill fear and maintain control.

From what we know so far, Soros has used his organizations to funnel tens of millions of dollars to violent left wing agitators.

There’s no telling what else comes to light as Reps. Jordan and Roy keep digging.

Democrats Are Already Trying to Obstruct Justice

As Republicans work to defund and stop political violence in America, Democrats want to keep it going!

The proof?

In real time, Rep. Jerry Nadler and other leftists are attacking the probe into Soros and organizations he’s funded.

If you let Democrats tell it, Antifa is just “an idea,” rather than a domestic terrorist group.

Do NOT be fooled.

Democrats are lying to you, to me, and to all of America. They KNOW that as Republicans keep digging into Soros and Soros funded groups, there’ll be no denying the truth.

Accountability is Coming

At this juncture, there’s no getting around certain things…

George Soros is using his billions to bankroll the most radical, dangerous organizations our nation has ever seen.

Democrats are running defense because many of them DIRECTLY benefit from Soros’ financial contributions.

President Trump is NOT going to let this chaos continue for a second longer.

Be prepared moving forward…

Don’t be shocked if legacy media suddenly starts attacking Republicans who are digging into Soros or the financial records of Sunrise Movement and Refuse Fascism.

Don’t be surprised if more acts of violence start emerging as the 2026 midterms get closer.

Sadly, this is to be EXPECTED.

The radical left knows they’re losing. So does the deep state.

At this point, they’ll try ANYTHING to stop the inevitable and keep Soros from facing real consequences.