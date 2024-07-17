What do George Soros and Alvin Bragg have in common? They hate Western civilization and want to replace it with…they aren’t sure. Whatever it is, the model will have them and those they choose telling everybody else what to do. They want to be gods.

Jim Jordan recently called out Bragg for refusing to press charges against pro-Hamas protestors who disrupted Columbia University while at the same time prosecuting Donald Trump for victimless crimes that had no basis in law.

“If you’re a pro-Hamas ‘protestor, at Columbia University,” Jordan posted on X, “then Alvin Bragg drops your charges.”

“But if you’re a political rival, who did nothing wrong, Bragg throws the book at you.”

Bragg refused — claiming a lack of evidence — to prosecute the preponderance of the 46 protesters charged with trespassing.

Yet “throwing the book” at Trump means getting convicted of 34 felonies. The crime? Paying a lawyer for being a lawyer — no evidence of a crime there.

Even worse, Trump is a criminal in a crimeless crime even though he didn’t tell the accounting department to record the payments to his lawyer as lawyer fees. If you’re scratching your head, it’s because none of this makes sense. It’s not required to.

Kevin Roberts, president of The Heritage Foundation, responded to Trump’s convictions with the following statement:

“This verdict is a travesty to our republic. This was a bogus prosecution engineered by President Biden and his weaponized DOJ that has made the New York justice system look like that of a third-world country where government officials engage in partisan prosecutions against their political opponents. The chief witness was a convicted perjurer who admitted to hating and stealing from his former client.”

Roberts’ statement also emphasized that neither the Federal Election Commission nor the U.S. Department of Justice elected to go after Trump. “Americans everywhere should be outraged at the weaponization of our justice System,” Roberts lamented. “This is election interference carried out by a Soros-supported rogue prosecutor.”

The Perversion of Law

If you were wondering why Bragg decided to prosecute Trump when he refused to do so earlier on the same charges, now you know: it had nothing to do with the law, which — as giants like Thomas Aquinas and Martin Luther King Jr. have made clear — because an unjust law is not valid.

Aquinas put it this way, "Every human law has just so much of the nature of law as is derived from the law of nature. But if in any point it deflects from the law of nature, it is no longer a law but a perversion of law.”

To put it another way, societal laws must conform to natural law to be just (once upon a time, the whole point of law was justice). Natural law informs human morality because it is discoverable through human reason. Unjust laws don’t make sense.

Bragg’s prosecution of Trump doesn’t make sense, but Bragg doesn’t care. He eschews natural law and acts as if it is fine and dandy for societal laws to defy reason, morality, and nature so long as they consolidate power for those with the authority to wield them.

That’s what Soros and Bragg have in common: an utter disregard for natural law and the Western tradition that discovered it.

The pro-Hamas protests at Columbia University didn’t make sense, and that’s why Bragg opted to reward the perpetrators by letting them walk.

A New York Post reporter at the pro-Hamas protests said, “When I was at Columbia during this week’s protests, I saw signs like ‘dykes 4 divest,’ ‘gays for Gaza,’ and ‘lesbians for liberation.’”

LGBT pro-Hamas ne’er do wells don’t make any sense. As Armin Navabi at Quillet observed, if these pro-Hamas protestors protested in Palestine, they’d likely be killed.

Navabi drove home the fact that, in the end, identity politics doesn't make sense. Instead, they transmogrify people into animals who then prowl the jungle to devour anyone unlike them. Follow that logic and you’re back to Thomas Hobbes’ — one of the preeminent Enlightenment thinkers — to disparage natural law in favor of a “war of all against all.”

It doesn’t make sense.

Why Nothing Makes Sense

Jordan was right to call Bragg out for prosecuting Trump on invented charges. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

To make sense of things, everyone — politicians, lawyers, judges, teachers, and everyone else — must embrace natural law. It’s not a difficult concept. If you throw a rock into a spring-fed pond on a warm summer day, it sinks. That’s natural law.

The major malfunction of Soros, Bragg, and everyone else in their camp is they have a gross misunderstanding of human nature. They think everything can be reduced to the will to power, a notion that defies the reality of natural law because it doesn't make sense.

If you use gasoline to fuel a gasoline engine in working condition, it fires up. If you pour sugar water into the gas tank to sugarcoat it with good intentions, you ruin the engine — no matter how bad you hope it will run.

Soros’s will to power can only be realized in a “global system of political decision-making.” As early as 1998, Soros targeted the U.S. as the primary opponent of globalism. Soros’ recurring nightmare is Trump’s attempt to make America great again.

Ignoring the totalitarian madness unleashed in the twentieth century in Soviet Russia, China, Cambodia, and all the rest that ushered in an age of uncertainty, doubt, and despair, Soros clings to an Enlightenment vision of utopia where human reason measures all things and natural law be damned.

Alvin Bragg is just one soldier in Soros’s army of useful idiots. Bragg, infected with Trump Derangement Syndrome, saw the prosecution of Trump as a victory. The convictions must have been a gift from the demon-gods of Soros.

Sacrificing natural law on the altar of the will to power — time after time, week after week, year after year — is a perverted sacrament to the neo-Marxists. It doesn’t make sense and it's not supposed to.

If hell is the impossibility of reason, abandon all hope you who enter here.