In 2024, crime is one of the most significant problems that plagues our nation. Thanks to failed policies like defunding the police and giving criminals light sentences, the latter group has become far more emboldened to break the law.

Upgrade your subscription if you enjoy our content that you can't get anywhere else.

Get 25% off for 1 year

As this plays out, everyday Americans are paying the price. These individuals are afraid to leave their homes, ride subways, or even walk down the street in broad daylight. Just earlier this year, reports of men in New York City randomly punching women in the face went viral. Unsurprisingly, New York is one of several communities across the nation that turned soft on crime.

Collectively, this country has a long way to go before we’ve gotten crime under control. Though one major factor that’s made various cities increasingly unsafe is the George Floyd effect.

What Most Americans Don’t Realize About the George Floyd Effect

During a sit down with CNN, former campaign staffer to Vice President-elect J.D. Vance, Ryan Girdusky, explained the George Floyd effect in great detail. To put it simply, after Floyd’s death, this nation saw a surge in violent crime, especially homicide.

The controversial death also preceded police officers pulling back from their jobs. Many of these law enforcement officers were fearful of being crucified by the media, the criminal justice system, or potentially unhinged vigilantes. Unfortunately, this too emboldened violent lawbreakers who saw a higher likelihood of getting away with crimes.

When Girdusky explained this on CNN, he received significant pushback from others on the panel. In fact, Democrats pushed back, asserting there was no tangible connection between Floyd’s death and the rise of crime. Though the documented data and numbers tell a very different story.

As seen above, data from the CDC shows a massive spike in homicides after Floyd passed away. Democrats on CNN may not like what they’re seeing, but they’re remiss to deny this pattern of events.

The Facts Remain Unimpeachable

After Floyd’s death, this nation witnessed a drastic rise in hostility against police officers. Law enforcement collectively became a target as they conducted their jobs on a day to day basis. This spun so far out of control that certain officers resigned from their positions altogether, in fear for themselves and their families.

As this transpires, some police departments across the country are struggling with finding new recruits. Understandably, fewer folks are willing to sign up for the job when they know the targets on their backs exist from not just criminals, but also a hostile general public.

With less law enforcement officers across communities, criminals are given a green light to unleash terror on everyday Americans. This is a vicious cycle that this nation witnessed in the aftermath of not just Floyd’s death, but also other similar controversies.

They Tried to Cook the Numbers

Sadly, Democrats on CNN are not the only people who’ve attempted to hide the truth about the George Floyd effect. In the aftermath of rising homicides, it’s been revealed that the FBI itself also played a role in downplaying what happened.

To be clear, the agency intentionally “revised” the statistics of rising homicides that followed after Floyd died. As they were doing this, they received a full pat on the back from the Biden administration. This is the same administration which openly touted so-called “record declines in crime” even when the opposite was taking place.

This shouldn’t be all that shocking to Americans. In recent years, the FBI has proven itself to be not just untrustworthy, but also profoundly compromised. Amid these discoveries, some people have questioned the future of the FBI in this country and whether or not reformation is possible.

Keep Your Head on a Swivel

All things considered, we can no longer trust the government to be honest and forthcoming about what’s going on in this country. We’ve seen this from the FBI cooking the homicide statistics to the Biden administration flat out lying about declines in crime.

Now, more than ever, we the people have to build community amongst ourselves. This means looking out for one another and being aware of our personal environments. Likewise, it’s deeply paramount for every American to conduct their own research.

The George Floyd effect is very real and there are many others like it. This is why communities that opted to defund the police and roll back penalties for crime have seen massive surges in violence. It’s also why the communities that stood by law enforcement have done a much better job at upholding law and order.

Moving forward, there’s a possibility that a George Floyd 2.0 effect could very well take place. Across the nation, various influences and forces are not letting up on the anti-police, pro-lawlessness agenda.

In light of this, it is now up to we the people to counter soft on crime movements and unapologetically back the blue.

Get 25% off for 1 year