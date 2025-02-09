For years, the mainstream media’s narratives about January 6, 2021 never held up. Biased pundits tried to paint a picture of rampant, out-of-control Trump supporters violently attacking the nation’s Capitol after an election didn’t go their way.

Get 61% off for 1 year

Though from the very start, there were always holes in this story.

For one thing, patriotic, pro-Trump Americans arrived on Capitol Hill to peacefully protest a clearly stolen election. Unfortunately, they were infiltrated by undercover Antifa operatives who arrived to cause trouble.

The plot thickened even further when recorded video evidence shows police officers urging people to enter the US Capitol. These are the same people who were unfairly targeted and imprisoned by the Biden Justice Department before receiving clemency from President Trump.

More than four years later, new information keeps coming out, information that vindicates Trump supporters, that is. In a fascinating turn of events, the latest bombshell has come from Mike Shirkey, the former Senate Majority Leader from Michigan.

Confirming What Patriots Knew All Along

From the moment the media started honing in on January 6, many Americans could tell that something was off about all of it.

Shirkey, on a secretly recorded video, has confessed that people were right not to believe what they were being told.

According to the former Senate Majority Leader, January 6 was completely staged to cause a scene and hurt the image of pro-Trump patriots.

That’s not all, though. The former congressman then revealed that Sen. Mitch McConnell actually wanted protests against the 2020 presidential election to be as “messy” as humanly possible.

It’s for this very reason that McConnell worked hand-in-hand with Democrats Pelosi and Schumer to ensure the National Guard wasn’t called.

Get 61% off for 1 year