Get 25% off for 1 year

A federal judge is siding with the people for once. The FDA must now disclose a million additional pages from Pfizer’s COVID jab trail documents.

The decision is significant as the pages in question were to be kept secret from the public for nearly a full century.

Big Pharma and the FDA are Finally Being Held Accountable

Are you ready for the inevitable backlash?

Get 25% off for 1 year