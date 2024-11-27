FBI “Prebunked” Biden Family Corruption Before 2020 Election
Jim Jordan Calls Out Feds For Staging A Coup
The establishment outrage about former Rep. Matt Gaetz's nomination for United States Attorney General isn’t about Gaetz's personal life and supposed ethical violations leveled by a known liar and convict. It stems from fear.
Leftists fear Gaetz heading the Department of Justice like rabid dogs are afraid of water. If Gaetz–a Trump loyalist–is confirmed as AG, he’ll expose the DOJ for what it has become: a tool of Leftists who will stop at nothing to destroy America for their Globalist overlords.
In short, the D.C. establishment is desperate.
Rep. Jim Jordan isn’t afraid. He’s fighting mad. As head of the House Judiciary Committee and its Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, Jordan and crew have been wrestling to get the evidence to pin the Left to the mat once and for all.
Jordan posted the initial results of the investigation on X:
HOW THE FBI “PREBUNKED” A TRUE STORY ABOUT THE BIDEN FAMILY’S CORRUPTION BEFORE THE 2020 ELECTION
The FBI knew Hunter Biden’s laptop was real & worked for MONTHS to prime Big Tech to censor the @nypost story.
Here’s how the FBI "prebunked" the biggest story of the election.
The memo shows they knew they influenced the 2020 elections and were concocting a cover story.
Let that sink in. The FBI worked for months to suppress evidence that would have harmed–or sunk–Slow Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign.
Anybody who tells you the 2020 presidential election was fair is either uninformed, full of crap, or both.
A Reign Of Corruption
The House Judiciary Committee and its Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government released an interim report at the end of October with the straightforward title, "Election Interference: How the FBI 'Prebunked' A True Story About the Biden Family's Corruption in Advance of the 2020 Presidential Election."
FBI and Big Tech personnel, along with subpoenaed nonpublic internal documents and communications demonstrate that months before the election, the FBI fed social media companies a bunch of bull to cover for the Bidens.
The report shows:
WHO: Russia. The FBI repeatedly warned Big Tech of a potential influence operation by Russian actors targeting the 2020 election.
WHAT: A hack-and-leak operation. The FBI repeatedly warned Big Tech that the Russian influence operation would likely take the form of a hack and leak, similar to the leak of Democratic National Committee emails in 2016.
WHEN: Late September or October 2020. The FBI repeatedly warned Big Tech that this hack-and-leak operation would come right before the election, either as "an October surprise" or "as soon as the first Presidential debate on September 29th."
WHY: To reveal "evidence" regarding "links between the Biden family and Ukraine," including "Burisma." The FBI warned Big Tech that the Russian hack-and-leak operation would likely involve "real or manufactured evidence concerning links between the Biden family and Ukraine, including the oil company Burisma." Internal Microsoft notes state that a "week" before the New York Post story broke on October 14, the "FBI tipped [Big Tech] off" that "this Burisma story was likely to emerge."
Boil it down and you find the FBI–presumably with the knowledge and consent of the DOJ and Joe Biden–was doing its best to create and disseminate a false narrative because it was fully aware that Hunter Biden’s laptop from hell was real, damning to the Biden family, and had to be suppressed.
Boil it down further: the federal government conspired to interfere with an election by covering up the deeply corrupted Biden crime family.
The lies misled tens of millions of voters. There’s no disputing that. If the truth about Hunter’s laptop had been known before the New York Post articles came out, would it have changed the election in Trump’s favor? Probably.
Election Interference Federal Style
In 2022, a survey found that nearly four out of five Americans believed that if the truth about the laptop from hell had been reported, it would have changed the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.
Critics will quickly point out that it’s just a poll about how people feel about being duped. Even if that’s true, it doesn’t invalidate the information.
Biden won with 51% of the popular vote. If a fraction of voters–say 5%–had known the truth about the laptop from hell and changed their vote or not voted for Biden, it would've changed the election.
In 2023, GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik–recently tapped by Trump to be U.N. Ambassador–said, "According to polling, of the people that were made aware of the Hunter Biden laptop story, 53% would have changed their vote, including 61% of Democrats. This is the definition of election meddling."
Let’s say Stefanik was off by more than half and only 25% of Americans would have changed their vote if the Left hadn't hidden the truth from them.
You get the picture. The Left staged a coup. And they got away with it.
Or so they hoped. That’s why there’s so much uproar about Matt Gaetz. Even some conservatives believe that if the truth comes out, the federal government will have zero credibility and they will look bad.
Luckily some men and women–like Jim Jordan–believe America can still be saved from Leftist elites. They aren’t afraid of the truth and are more than willing to fight for it.
There is a reason the FBI lied in addition to their desire to protect the Bidens.
Top FBI officials were helping Hunter with his shakedowns. Former FBI Director Freeh was part of Hunter's team. Blinken was also at the State Department helping Hunter.
You can also bet that the video from Hunter's laptop was a popular item
Hunter had a habit of running video of a) his long rambling, drug induced phone calls while smoking crack. b) his drug laden escapades with trafficked women including one adventure in Vegas where they are taking a break , naked and with a cupcake sized pile of cocaine on the bedside table . Hunter suggests she take a break from her oral duties. She has her nose in the cocaine while Hunter's toes are gaining carnal knowledge. c) 125 Thousand emails which were easily verifiable as they came from government emails.
Banks had also reported the large sums arriving from offshore sources and also payments to known international sex traffickers.
The most relevant evidence came from the emails including
Revised 240814a
LOUIE FREEH – Hunter’s facilitator
Many wonder how Hunter Biden could have done so much and gotten away with so much without running afoul of either the FBI or the mainstream press.
The answer may have been staring at us for more than four years………. Louie Freeh, former head of the FBI, Former Federal Judge and partner in a small, low profile-high power law firm and Christopher Bois, another high powered DC lawyer with wide political connections, were onboard Team Biden.
Freeh served in the FBI from 1975 to 1981 and then joined the US Attorney’s office in NY. In 1991 he was appointed as a Federal Judge. In 1993 Clinton appointed him FBI Director where he served through 2001. His tenure as FBI Director included expansion of cooperation with European and other nation’s law enforcement agencies and the CIA.
Subsequently he became a partner in the law firm of Freeh Sporkin & Sullivan and the consulting firm Freeh Group International Solutions aka FGIS. In 2020 with rumors of the Hunter Biden laptop emerging FGIS was “acquired” by Alix Partners and, according to the announcement, Freeh would no longer practice law. ( See #15 Below)
Email correspondence relating to the Burisma Deal provides a lot of insight into the workings of Hunter and the gang, including Louie Freeh.
((( Note – the first 8 digits of the file id are YYYYMMDD )))
1. Devon Archer makes contact with the head of Burisma and gets briefing on their problems. https://bidenlaptopemails.com/email.php?id=20140306-084615_126680
2. Devon Archer ready to present Burisma opportunity briefing.
https://bidenlaptopemails.com/email.php?id=20140318-130210_126897
3. Hunter signs documents to become Burisma Director
https://bidenlaptopemails.com/email.php?id=20140415-085123_97271
4. Hunter recommends that Burisma hire Boies Schiller to assist in resolving their legal problems.
https://bidenlaptopemails.com/email.php?id=20140415-123654_97149
8. Update on the Burisma project. Note in the email from Burisma wanting confirmation that they would be delivering “Biden Influence” .
https://bidenlaptopemails.com/email.php?id=20140512-164535_78781
9. Hunter and Blinken meeting arranged. Hunter will be escorted from the curb and into the State Department through a special entrance, most likely avoiding signin and video
https://bidenlaptopemails.com/biden-emails/email.php?id=20150527-111325_80735
10. Blue Star Strategies shares notes from briefing of VP Joe Biden prior to Ukrainian trip to demand the firing of the prosecutor. Blue Star, a very high profile Democratic consulting firm, is participating in the briefing of the VP while being retained to represent Burisma through Boies Schiller.
17. After Hunter’s first discussions with the head of Burisma the firm responded with a very positive note asking for details on how they could receive “Biden influence” . Hunter and gang responded with a lengthy but very general description of their approach to resolving their problem (criminal charges which could lead to seizure of their properties).
Burisma responded that they were troubled by the very general proposal that lacked specifics. But then they went on to note that, “ the proposal may have been worded out of caution and that as long as everyone understood the true purpose they were ready to proceed. “
18. Boies Schiller had been involved earlier and after the exchange Hunter’s associate Walker and Boies Schiller counsel met with Louie Freeh to map out a strategy. Freeh indicated he was ready to go and was already reaching out to contacts. On June 21, 2016 Freeh wrote to Hunter and team that he was working his FBI contacts and ready to involve more. https://bidenlaptopemails.com/email.php?id=20160621-214213_99759
19. Freeh Updates Team Biden By July 15, 2016 (less than 4 months before the election) Freeh is reporting back to Hunter and the gang on his activities including meetings and calls plus contacts with a number of FBI employees seeking their help and participation in the mission. Note high level contacts within the FBI “are interested in meeting the client.” https://bidenlaptopemails.com/email.php?id=20160715-075407_102132
20. Freeh Donation To Halle Biden Trust – It appears that in 2016 Louie Freeh made a $100,000 donation to a trust for Halle Biden’s children. From this email it appears that the donation was made casually and then a year later they wanted to properly document the transaction, so Freeh was to write a new check and presumably receive a refund of the previous donation.
https://bidenlaptopemails.com/email.php?id=20170424-113109_30610
Thanks to Marco Polo for making the contents of the laptop available after deletion of the extensive porn , often with young , trafficked women.
Your the best Jim Jordan!