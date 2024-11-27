The establishment outrage about former Rep. Matt Gaetz's nomination for United States Attorney General isn’t about Gaetz's personal life and supposed ethical violations leveled by a known liar and convict. It stems from fear.

Leftists fear Gaetz heading the Department of Justice like rabid dogs are afraid of water. If Gaetz–a Trump loyalist–is confirmed as AG, he’ll expose the DOJ for what it has become: a tool of Leftists who will stop at nothing to destroy America for their Globalist overlords.

In short, the D.C. establishment is desperate.

Rep. Jim Jordan isn’t afraid. He’s fighting mad. As head of the House Judiciary Committee and its Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, Jordan and crew have been wrestling to get the evidence to pin the Left to the mat once and for all.

Jordan posted the initial results of the investigation on X:

HOW THE FBI “PREBUNKED” A TRUE STORY ABOUT THE BIDEN FAMILY’S CORRUPTION BEFORE THE 2020 ELECTION The FBI knew Hunter Biden’s laptop was real & worked for MONTHS to prime Big Tech to censor the @nypost story.

Here’s how the FBI "prebunked" the biggest story of the election.

The memo shows they knew they influenced the 2020 elections and were concocting a cover story.

Let that sink in. The FBI worked for months to suppress evidence that would have harmed–or sunk–Slow Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign.

Anybody who tells you the 2020 presidential election was fair is either uninformed, full of crap, or both.

A Reign Of Corruption

The House Judiciary Committee and its Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government released an interim report at the end of October with the straightforward title, " Election Interference: How the FBI 'Prebunked' A True Story About the Biden Family's Corruption in Advance of the 2020 Presidential Election. "

FBI and Big Tech personnel, along with subpoenaed nonpublic internal documents and communications demonstrate that months before the election, the FBI fed social media companies a bunch of bull to cover for the Bidens.

The report shows:

WHO : Russia. The FBI repeatedly warned Big Tech of a potential influence operation by Russian actors targeting the 2020 election.

WHAT : A hack-and-leak operation. The FBI repeatedly warned Big Tech that the Russian influence operation would likely take the form of a hack and leak, similar to the leak of Democratic National Committee emails in 2016.

WHEN : Late September or October 2020. The FBI repeatedly warned Big Tech that this hack-and-leak operation would come right before the election, either as "an October surprise" or "as soon as the first Presidential debate on September 29th."

WHY: To reveal "evidence" regarding "links between the Biden family and Ukraine," including "Burisma." The FBI warned Big Tech that the Russian hack-and-leak operation would likely involve "real or manufactured evidence concerning links between the Biden family and Ukraine, including the oil company Burisma." Internal Microsoft notes state that a "week" before the New York Post story broke on October 14, the "FBI tipped [Big Tech] off" that "this Burisma story was likely to emerge."

Boil it down and you find the FBI–presumably with the knowledge and consent of the DOJ and Joe Biden–was doing its best to create and disseminate a false narrative because it was fully aware that Hunter Biden’s laptop from hell was real, damning to the Biden family, and had to be suppressed.

Boil it down further: the federal government conspired to interfere with an election by covering up the deeply corrupted Biden crime family.

The lies misled tens of millions of voters. There’s no disputing that. If the truth about Hunter’s laptop had been known before the New York Post articles came out, would it have changed the election in Trump’s favor? Probably.

Election Interference Federal Style

In 2022, a survey found that nearly four out of five Americans believed that if the truth about the laptop from hell had been reported, it would have changed the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

Critics will quickly point out that it’s just a poll about how people feel about being duped. Even if that’s true, it doesn’t invalidate the information.

Biden won with 51% of the popular vote. If a fraction of voters–say 5%–had known the truth about the laptop from hell and changed their vote or not voted for Biden, it would've changed the election.

In 2023, GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik–recently tapped by Trump to be U.N. Ambassador–said, "According to polling, of the people that were made aware of the Hunter Biden laptop story, 53% would have changed their vote, including 61% of Democrats. This is the definition of election meddling."

Let’s say Stefanik was off by more than half and only 25% of Americans would have changed their vote if the Left hadn't hidden the truth from them.

You get the picture. The Left staged a coup. And they got away with it.

Or so they hoped. That’s why there’s so much uproar about Matt Gaetz. Even some conservatives believe that if the truth comes out, the federal government will have zero credibility and they will look bad.

Luckily some men and women–like Jim Jordan–believe America can still be saved from Leftist elites. They aren’t afraid of the truth and are more than willing to fight for it.