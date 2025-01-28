Get 61% off for 1 year

From the moment Dr. Anthony Fauci came onto the scene, Americans knew that something wasn’t quite right about him. Fauci immediately used fear of COVID to drum up a bunch of mandates. He operated behind the scenes, giving out dictatorial orders and claiming that anyone who questioned him was “anti-science.”

It runs a lot deeper than that, though. Fauci played a direct role in the National Institutes of Health (NIH) funding gain-of-function research. This actually played a pivotal role in COVID-19’s development, as well. Originally, Fauci lied about all of what transpired; however, the truth came out during congressional testimonies during questioning from Sen. Rand Paul and other conservative lawmakers.

Unfortunately, the list of Fauci’s foul deeds just keeps getting longer. New developments have since revealed that the corrupt public health official promoted and spoke highly of Remdesivir, despite secretly knowing it would kill Americans.

This Can’t Go Without Consequences

Fauci repeatedly insisted that Remdesivir would be vital in treating medical patients suffering from COVID. In fact, while speaking with the press, he even went as far as claiming a “clear-cut positive effect” emerged in reducing healing time. Many people who took Fauci at his word began relying upon Remdesivir as a means of getting well again.

In actuality, however, what this public health official told the media was very different from what he knew behind the scenes. As recently revealed by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Fauci knew years ago that Remdesivir maintained a tangible connection to kidney heart failure, organ collapse, and a litany of other problems.

