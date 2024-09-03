If Anthony Fauci has his way, we’ll all be wearing masks in public by the end of the month. The doctor conveniently overlooks the fact that wearing a mask is illegal in many communities, opting for totalitarianism over libertarianism.

Fauci’s logic in pushing for a return to masking is that Covid-19 cases are increasing as the cold weather returns. However, the number of positive tests are still well below pandemic levels.

Half a Dozen Jabs Later, Fauci is Still Masking Up

Though few know it, Fauci has been jabbed six times. Moreover, Fauci contracted Covid-19. Despite such protections, Fauci is returning to masking in public. The underlying problem is that the tyrant also wants everybody else to mask up when leaving the house.

Though Covid cases might be on the rise as the weather cools, hospitalizations and deaths resulting from COVID-19 are at historical lows. However, the former National institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease Director insists the ongoing spread of the virus is a threat to those in risk categories.

As an example, Fauci commonly points to those who’ve received replacement organs as being vulnerable to the spread of the virus. The doctor is also pushing for senior citizens and those with comorbidities to mask up in public.

Fauci is a COVID-19 Magnet

To the shock of many, the overly-cautious Fauci has been infected by COVID-19 three times. A half dozen jabs and booster shots haven’t protected Fauci from the virus.

Fauci and the CDC point to figures highlighting how the Covid positivity test rate for the first week of August was 18% compared to 16% in the previous week. Go back to mid-July and the test positivity rate for the virus was 10%.

Covid test positivity rate is important as it reveals the percentage of swabs that turn out positive for the virus. However, the gradual uptick in positive test results does not warrant a mask mandate. The science shows that masks do little or even nothing to stop the spread and contraction of the virus.

'You don't have to immobilize what you do and cut yourself off from society, but regardless of what the current recommendations are, when you're in a crowded closed space and you're an 85-year-old person with chronic lung disease or a 55-year-old person who is morbidly obese with diabetes and hypertension, then you should be wearing a mask.” – Dr. Fauci

Fauci also highlighted how people should be careful in public, minimizing the time spent in crowded areas when unaware of others’ status. Though the doctor recommends jab shots and boosters with regularity, few people are willing to roll up their sleeves two or more times per year.

Ditch the Masks for Freedom

Masks are minimally effective in protecting against the virus. Though some masks prevent droplets containing the virus from entering your nose, eyes and mouth, they are generally ineffective.

Masks are also problematic as they stunt children’s growth, preventing them from observing and understanding facial expressions. In fact, an NIH study detailed how social distancing is causally related to depression, stress and anxiety. The study also highlighted how masks and social distancing lead to intrusive thoughts.

Fauci is a Fraud

Though the legacy media doesn’t want you to know it, Fauci’s testimony to conservative lawmakers this past summer revealed he does not remember reading anything that supports how masking kids supposedly prevents COVID.

In fact, when Fauci was pressed on whether masking youngsters was actually effective at stopping the spread of the virus, he responded without conviction. Fauci stated “I still think that's up in the air,” without elaborating.

The bottom line is that Fauci has been compromised. The doctor cannot be trusted as he is nothing more than a Big Pharma and Big Government shill.

Instead of masking up this fall and winter, keep your distance from others and focus on self-improvement. Self-improvement takes the form of healthy eating, regular exercise and 6-month doctor visits.

Masks are a Net Negative to the Human Condition

Those still on the fence as to whether masking is effective should consider Fauci’s testimony in front of lawmakers. Fauci admitted he failed to follow the guidance of European studies that reveal the true impact of forced masking on kids.

Today’s kids, tweens and teens will undoubtedly be socially stunted, shy and unwilling to talk to strangers after the medical industry failed to fulfill its duty of care. Fauci is ultimately negligent and fraudulent, meaning only a fool would trust him.