When COVID emerged in the United States, it wasn’t long before Anthony Fauci was given considerable power and influence. This so called doctor was relied upon for expertise and guidance on how to best mitigate this virus.

As we now know, going down this route was a huge mistake. Fauci made things up as he went along. He was more consumed with getting TV interviews and magazine covers than providing thoughtful, science based ways to keep COVID contained.

He lied about the effectiveness of mandatory masking, social distancing, and vaccinations. Fauci then dismissed anyone who pushed back against him as an unhinged conspiracy theorist who wanted the elderly to die.

Since doing so much damage to America, this phony scientist entered into retirement, away from the public eye. However, Fauci won’t be able to outrun his many lies about gain of function research.

A Pathological, Power Hungry Tyrant

Make no mistake: everything that Fauci did during COVID was for his own social and economic gain, not for the betterment of America.

When it comes to gain of function research, Fauci lied about its involvement in COVID being unleashed upon the world. He was also dishonest about funding this dangerous research through the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

As time went on, keeping up the deceit became more and more challenging. Eventually, when backed into a corner, this so called scientist was forced to admit he did, in fact, facilitate and subsidize gain of function research.