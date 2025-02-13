Get 61% off for 1 year

Jim Jordan knows only the corrupt fear DOGE!

The Department of Government Efficiency is leading one of the most historic waste elimination programs in our country’s history, which will help prevent US taxpayers from funding fraud and wasteful spending. Sadly, not everyone is on board with these proposed changes, which have already revealed an ample amount of fraud.

Some people, both citizens and politicians, are desperate to protect the corrupt system. The following quote from The Matrix appropriately displays the current situation.

“You have to understand, most of these people are not ready to be unplugged. And many of them are so inured, so hopelessly dependent on the system that they will fight to protect it.”

Some democrat voters have Elon derangement syndrome, to the point of misinterpreting audits and innocent hand gestures as an authoritative Nazi power grab. But the greater point to note is that the most vocal people are the crooked politicians who are afraid of being exposed.

DOGE has already discovered record amounts of fraud in the US government and is still only in the early innings of exposing government corruption. DOGE’s next target, CMS, will help expose some of the fraud in Medicaid and medicare payment systems, which account for over 20% of federal payments. The current fraud drops from DOGE are merely the tip of the iceberg.



DOGE to Slash Government Corruption



DOGE appears on track to finally slay the dragon, as it has moved forward with key audits and has now begun to target the rampant fraud in Medicare and Medicaid. CMS is an excellent target as it has been a large source of government fraud.