MS-13 gang activity, which has been prominent in the United States since the 1980s, has become even more dominant in recent years. These gang members have committed vicious murders across the United States, which often target women and children.

Since the 1980s, leaders in our country have known that illegal immigration has been a driving force for this gang activity, as this gang openly recruits criminals from El Salvador to help expand its operations. Despite these obvious risks, the Biden administration has failed the American population through its border policies and has needlessly put more Americans’ lives in danger.



Recent cases with MS-13 gang members in the United States shed light on multiple issues. MS-13 gang violence has been rising, and many innocent youth members have been victims of these attacks. Moreover, it often takes us years to catch and convict many of these gang members. It is crucial for our political leadership to act fast to tackle this issue by reversing the failed policies of the Biden administration and securing our border.

MS-13 Causes Major Risks for Americans