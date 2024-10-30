On the surface, it seems absurd to claim the pandemic that changed the world was caused by one man.

As is often said, truth is stranger than fiction.

Dr. Anthony Fauci laid the foundation for the pandemic. Fauci’s gain-of-function research makes him indirectly responsible for millions of deaths.

Fauci’s Diabolical Research Makes Him Criminally Negligent

Fauci could have singlehandedly prevented the COVID-19 pandemic. All he had to do was put a halt to his demonic gain-of-function research back in 2016. Instead, Fauci did the exact opposite. Fauci continued the research in China’s Wuhan lab under the supervision of Chinese authoritarians.

It appears that China’s dictatorship intentionally unleashed Fauci’s gain-of-function end product on the world. The research culminated in the form of COVID-19. However, Fauci hasn’t apologized. Nor has Fauci admitted that the controversial research is even slightly nefarious.

It appears Fauci is a psychopathic manipulator hellbent on gaining control and killing as many people as possible. Simply put, the pandemic was manufactured by Fauci and his fellow authoritarians in the United States and Chinese federal governments.

Fauci’s Connection to Obama is Alarming

It is quite ironic that former president Barack Obama accused Trump of paving a path toward the pandemic that killed more than 7 million people.

“400,000 people…would've been alive if Donald Trump had just paid attention and tried to follow the plan that we gave him.” – former President Barack Obama

The truth is it was Obama that laid the groundwork for the events that culminated in the pandemic we all want to forget. Obama’s insistence on a supposed plan for the pandemic is inaccurate.

Fauci was in charge of the pandemic response. Therefore, it is Fauci, not Trump, who is responsible for Covid deaths.

Fauci’s Lies are Finally Being Exposed

The roots of the pandemic date back to 2011. It was at that time when Fauci’s team of scientists manipulated the H5N1 avian flu virus, making it airborne. The airborne virus proved much more dangerous to humanity.

Fauci and his scientists are criminally negligent. Their underlying intent on making the avian flu airborne was to increase its hazardousness to human beings. The virologists’ narrative is that their manipulation of the virus was meant to determine consequences if the virus were to naturally manifest in natural settings.

The virus manipulation described above is Fauci’s notorious gain-of-function research. Fauci and his team of virologists made it possible for viruses to gain functionality for a higher rate of human infection.

“Dr. Fauci belongs in jail without question.” – Kentucky Senator Rand Paul

The question begs: why isn’t Fauci being prosecuted for intentionally creating a deadly virus in a lab setting then manipulating it?

The fact that Fauci took his nefarious research all the way to Wuhan, China for further manipulation under the oversight of the Chinese government is downright disturbing.

Fauci should be questioned in court and punished accordingly. He had no right to artificially manipulate a killer virus in a science lab.

There is no meaningful benefit from conducting such research yet Fauci put his professional and financial interests ahead of that of the public.

The Federal Government has Turned Against Taxpayers

The most shocking part of Fauci’s diabolical gain-of-function research is that we paid for it. Our tax dollars were used to fund gain-of-function research here at home and abroad in China.

Fauci’s research that killed 7+ million people occurred despite the fact that the National Institute of Health banned gain-of-function experiments in the years of 2014 through 2017. The logic in the ban was to improve lab safety and prevent enemies of the United States from accessing the studies.

The House voted to finally ban gain-of-function research as a component of the bill that funds the National Institute of Health for 2024. However, it is too little too late. The damage has already been done. Moreover, the specific language banning the controversial research did not make it to the final cut of the legislation.

We would be remiss not to mention that Kansas Senator Roger Marshall is bucking the trend of authoritarian government control. Marshall, a true profile in courage, proposed legislation to ban gain-of-function research. However, the legislation did not advance through Congress.

Exercise Your Personal Agency in America’s Democracy

Those concerned about secret government research and experiments are encouraged to write to their elected lawmakers. Voice your concern by pushing for a halt to gain-of-function research.

You just might convince congressional representatives to take the action necessary to prevent another deadly pandemic.