In California, Democrats continue to force COVID panic on residents. Hopefully, Californians remember Newsom’s authoritarian control and outright hypocrisy during the original pandemic.

Beginning on November 1, 2024, several California counties are set to reinforce mask mandates in healthcare facilities, in what has become a rare revival of COVID-era requirements.

The reinstituted requirements are justified by Democrats as a preventative measure during the winter months, which often correspond to cold and flu season.

Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, San Mateo, and Napa counties are enforcing the mandate at all nursing facilities, hospitals, and healthcare-related locations.

Being in violation of the requirements is a misdemeanor punishable by jail time.

The violation of the order would constitute an “imminent threat and immediate menace to public health, constitutes a public menace, and is punishable by fine, imprisonment, or both.”

The real menace appears to be the Democratic party bullying constituents into unnecessary and controlling restrictions endorsed by the state.

The newly revitalized laws come at a time when many blue states, especially California, are having to crack down on face coverings due to crime rates on the rise.

The mandatory face coverings of COVID provided many criminals with the opportunity to obscure their identities despite the prevalency of surveillance in public spaces.

California is particularly notorious for both surveillance and rising crime rates.

New York follows closely behind, and imposed similar requirements last winter in hospitals citing a rise in COVID.

As of October 10, the CDC shows low levels of COVID, compared to higher levels in August.

The public has to wonder whether officials in California just want to be sure they can continue to exercise control.

In the 2021-2022 pandemic season, they showed their willingness to force everyone to comply. The Newsom administration threatened to cut funding to cities that refused enforcement.

Newsom famously received significant criticism during California’s battle with the COVID pandemic, and was the first governor to issue a stay-at-home-order.

Many felt that the state was too cautious and overbearing, which are common themes across California politics regardless of COVID.

Small business owners and parents were especially concerned as economic health and early childhood development came to be at stake.

Newsom is quoted as saying that his administration would have done things “differently” - but in typical hypocritical fashion is jumping to mask enforcement the second the yearly flu season comes into focus.

Many states were, and remain, considerably more cautious in their enforcements of mask-wearing and social distancing, including Florida governor Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis remains a vocal critic of both Governor Newsom and Californian policies, as DeSantis emphasizes the right of the people to decide what is right for them.

One of DeSantis’s main criticisms of Newsom and the rest of the California elite is the level of hypocrisy that the Democratic leaders frequently exhibit.

In 2020, CNN even ran a now-viral article showing the double standard weaponized by Newsom.

Newsom and his wife Jennifer (the “First Partner” of California) famously ignored the rules at a birthday party for lobbyist Jason Kinney held at the French Laundry in Napa Valley.

Damning photos show him seated in close proximity to other guests without a mask, despite his hardcore masking stance and policies.

Additional criticism was chalked up to the financial disrespect he was showing Californians.

The dinner held at one of the most exclusive restaurants in the country likely cost more than what most Californians make weekly - especially during the COVID shutdowns.

The pair attended the event just hours after announcement that the state would be pausing current plans to open back up due to the rising COVID cases in California.

The incident caused quite a stir, even among liberal media outlets such as CNN, who wrote damning articles despite having been vocal Newsom supporters in the past.

The LA Times published: “The governor, who has been among the state’s most vocal advocates of playing by the pandemic rules that he himself has created, blew it. He did not, in his own tired phrase, meet the moment. I mean, they do say the food at the French Laundry is to die for. But is it?”

The hypocrisy that Americans outside of California see clearly could hardly be ignored by Californians this time around.

Hopefully they can see that his rules apply only to constituents, not to the Governor himself. This trend will likely continue with this next round of mandates - and elections coming up.