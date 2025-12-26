Get 55% off for 1 year

If you believe Derek Chauvin was unfairly punished by the wole mov, then upgrade your subscription. Jim Jordan Report fights for what's right.

For many years now, law enforcement has been a top target of the radical left.

They DEMANDED for police to be defunded, defenseless, and discarded. Then, Democratic district attorneys and prosecutors refused to bring charges against criminals.

Make no mistake about it…

This didn’t just pave the way for criminals to run amok. It also put a TARGET on the backs of law enforcement.

Derek Chauvin, a former police officer of Minneapolis, Minnesota, got the worst of the woke mob’s brutality.

A decorated law enforcement member, Chauvin’s life was completely upended after doing his JOB and restraining a violent, drugged up George Floyd.

In light of this, Chauvin’s legal team is taking action to ensure he gets justice…effective immediately.

Every Single Patriot Needs to Know About This

In late November, Chauvin’s lawyer filed a new petition with the court, stating that prosecutorial misconduct led to the police officer being unjustly incarcerated.

The facts bear this out!

DOZENS of law enforcement members have come forward. In doing so, they confirmed Chauvin’s restraint of Floyd aligned with the Minneapolis Police Department’s training.

In other words? Chauvin did NOTHING wrong.

Get 55% off for 1 year