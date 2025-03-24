After years of madness, one would think that these DNC-run sanctuary cities would fall in line and accept federal support to tackle the illegal immigration crisis. The problems have become impossible to hide and the public made it clear that they have had enough by electing Trump.



Instead, we have seen a lot of dishonesty and incompetence from the DNC, which is making it difficult for ICE to carry out its work in sanctuary cities. These cities are endangering their local populations and acting against the federal government.



Many of these illegal immigrants have been charged with multiple crimes, and some even go as far as to assault federal officers. In what other country can you assault police officers and other federal officers without facing serious consequences?



Clashes with DNC politicians are inevitable this year. The only way to truly provide safety for American citizens is to intellectually crush these politicians who stand in the way of ICE. We need to mock them, humiliate them during hearings, and in some cases even investigate them if they break the law.

Jim Jordan Puts Denver Politician in His Place

Liberal DNC politicians have been standing in the way of Trump’s common-sense immigration reforms during the first few weeks of Trump’s presidency. Politicians will still have to continue pushing back against stubborn and corrupt local politicians.

Jim Jordan scorched Denver Mayor Johnston after he was unable to explain why he released a dangerous criminal member without providing ICE with proper notice. Cases like this display how there is no logic in sanctuary cities.