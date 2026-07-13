Pick almost any institution Democrats have built their coalition around this year, and Jim Jordan’s committee has found the same rot underneath. Not one isolated scandal. A pattern.

Paid subscribers get access to the full archive and early releases.

Start with ActBlue, the Democratic Party’s primary fundraising platform, the pipeline behind billions in campaign contributions. Jordan’s committee, working alongside House Administration Chairman Bryan Steil and Oversight Chairman James Comer, released a joint report this year with a title that doesn’t leave much room for interpretation: “Fraud on ActBlue: How the Democrats’ Top Fundraising Platform Opens the Door for Illegal Election Contributions.” The findings inside were worse than the title suggested. ActBlue made its fraud-prevention rules “more lenient” twice in 2024, even as the platform was already drowning in fraudulent activity, including donations traced to foreign sources. Internal documents showed the company’s own chief fraud-prevention official was willing to accept ten percent more fraud on the platform so the team could spend more time on DEI initiatives instead. In a single thirty-day window during the fall of 2024, investigators found 237 separate donations made from foreign IP addresses using domestic prepaid cards, a laundering technique built specifically to dodge campaign finance law.

Why would a fundraising platform loosen its fraud controls at the exact moment fraud was accelerating?

Because catching it was never the priority. Training materials obtained by the committees instructed new fraud-prevention employees to “look for reasons to accept contributions,” rather than flag anything suspicious. That’s not an oversight failure. That’s a company built to keep the money flowing first and ask questions never.

ActBlue didn’t just get caught with weak controls. It got caught allegedly lying about it. When the New York Times reported that ActBlue’s CEO may have misled Congress about how the platform vets foreign donations, Jordan and his co-chairmen didn’t mince words. “Our investigation found ActBlue’s internal fraud prevention measures were wholly insufficient for preventing illegal foreign campaign donations,” they said in a joint statement. “Today’s reporting reconfirms that finding and raises serious questions about whether ActBlue’s CEO intentionally misled Congress.” Since then, several ActBlue executives have resigned amid internal allegations of retaliation, and the platform’s last remaining staff lawyer has reportedly been placed on leave without email access. That’s not the behavior of an organization confident it did nothing wrong.

Then there’s the Southern Poverty Law Center, an organization that has spent decades positioning itself as America’s premier watchdog against hate groups while soliciting millions in donor money to do it. A federal grand jury in Montgomery, Alabama now alleges the SPLC secretly funneled millions of donor dollars to individuals associated with white supremacist and extremist organizations, the very groups it claims to be fighting, while publicly fundraising off the promise of stopping them. A superseding indictment lays out eleven counts, including wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy, detailing how $4.1 million in donor funds moved between 2014 and 2023. When Jordan hauled SPLC president Bryan Fair before the Judiciary Committee to answer for it, Fair spent the hearing sipping water, staring off into space, and repeating some version of “those issues will be resolved in the pending allegations” rather than answering direct questions. When Jordan asked him point blank whether the whole operation was about the money, Fair couldn’t give a straight answer either.

Isn’t it remarkable how many of these institutions respond to direct questions the exact same way? Evasion first, transparency never.

The pattern extends even further. Jordan has also pointed to a DOJ whistleblower who came forward with allegations of SPLC misconduct that go beyond the funding scheme already under indictment, adding another thread to an investigation that keeps widening every time Jordan’s committee pulls on it.

Three separate institutions. A campaign fundraising platform. A donor-funded watchdog nonprofit. All allegedly built on the same foundation, take the money, resist oversight, and count on nobody actually checking whether the promises made to donors and voters were ever true.

Here’s what should bother every American, regardless of party. Democrats have spent years telling voters they’re the party of institutional integrity, election security, and standing up to hate. Jordan’s committees keep finding the opposite underneath the marketing. A fundraising platform that loosened fraud controls while foreign money poured in. A hate-fighting nonprofit allegedly funneling money to the very extremists it claims to oppose. Executives resigning. Lawyers placed on leave. A CEO possibly lying directly to Congress.

None of these stories broke because Democrats got ahead of the problem and cleaned house themselves. Every one of them surfaced because Jordan’s committees kept issuing subpoenas, kept demanding documents, and kept showing up to ask questions nobody wanted to answer.

That’s the throughline connecting ActBlue to the SPLC to whatever comes next. It’s never the fraud itself that Democrats seem most eager to address. It’s making sure nobody outside the institution ever finds out about it.