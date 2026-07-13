Jim Jordan Report

Jim Jordan Report

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Willard Hall's avatar
Willard Hall
2d

👍

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Ernie Boxall's avatar
Ernie Boxall
3d

And Jim Jordan hasn't done a damn thing about apart from saying stupid soundbites like "All America knows"...and then some bs about what all America knows

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