Democrats Were Giving Commercial Driver’s Licenses to Illegal Aliens. Trump Just Shut Down the Schools That Made It Possible.

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This is not a hypothetical about what Democrats might do if they get power. This is what they already did while they had it.

Democratic states were issuing commercial driver’s licenses to illegal aliens. People with no legal right to be in the country were being put behind the wheel of 80,000-pound trucks on American highways. And the schools certifying them as qualified to do it were not even real schools.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy just shut down 110 CDL schools and removed more than 160 additional training providers from the system.

What did inspectors find inside these schools?

No trucks. Schools certifying commercial truck drivers that did not have trucks for students to actually drive. No cones. No turning lanes. No space to practice the basic maneuvers required to operate a commercial vehicle safely.

Unlicensed instructors. People who were not themselves certified teaching others how to drive 40-ton trucks on American roads.

No classrooms. One school told federal inspectors their classroom was the school bus sitting in the backyard.

That was the classroom. That was the training. That was the standard being used to put CDL-certified drivers on the highways where your family drives.

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Jim Jordan called it crazy.

It is crazy. It is also deliberate. Democratic states did not accidentally start issuing commercial drivers licenses to illegal aliens. They made a policy decision to do it. They defended that decision. And the schools that facilitated it operated in the open for years while the Biden administration looked the other way.

The people behind the wheel of trucks that should never have had CDL licenses are on American roads right now.

Trump’s DOT is fixing it. Duffy is shutting down the fraudulent schools. The crackdown is real. But the only way to make sure Democrats cannot reverse it the moment they get the chance is to keep them out of the majority on November 3rd.

Think about what a Democrat House majority does with this issue. They call it anti-immigrant. They hold hearings denouncing the crackdown. They introduce legislation to reinstate the programs. They go back to issuing CDLs to people who have no legal right to be in the country through schools whose classroom is a school bus in a backyard.

That is not speculation. That is the track record.

3 days until November 3rd.

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