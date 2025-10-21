As we speak, the radical left has America in a chokehold.

Democrats kicked off the month of October by FORCING a government shutdown. On top of that, they’re trying to gaslight Americans by pointing the finger at GOP lawmakers.

Behind the scenes, leftist politicians work day and night to replace Americans with illegal aliens. There’s a number of ways they want this to happen!

Keeping illegals in the country

Thwarting deportations

Giving illegals the right to vote

The latest? Forcing we the people to pay the healthcare bills of criminal invaders.

In fact, Democrats used the urgency of a potential shutdown to try and sneak this provision into a stopgap bill.

Then, when Republicans held the line, Democrats accused them of spearheading the government shutdown.

Though unfortunately for the radical left, more Americans are waking up to their dangerous, destructive agenda.

They’re Coming For Us ALL, One by One