For years, crime has been a major problem in the United States. Everyday Americans are increasingly unsafe thanks to smash and grabs, random subway attacks, and other violent acts.

Crime of this magnitude also hurts the economy. Many companies are shutting down in blue cities, with business owners afraid to have their employees clock in to work. When companies like this go away, so do the jobs they provide to Americans across various communities.

Over the years, countless studies show that illegal immigration is a major contributor to crime. When migrants sneak across the border, they also break other laws and put this country in jeopardy.

While the Biden administration rolled out the red carpet for illegals, President Trump is putting his foot down. Every day, criminal migrants are being arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and subsequently deported.

Despite this making for a safer and stronger America, Democrats can’t stop melting down over these deportations.

Nothing About This Should Be Controversial

One study after the next shows that most Americans want to live in a safe, secure country. In order to facilitate this, it’s absolutely essential for criminals who aren’t even supposed to be here in the first place.

When illegal aliens commit robberies, sexual assaults, murders, and other violent crimes, you barely hear a peep from the left. Though every day that ICE deports violent offenders, Democrats scream from the rooftops about how wrong it is.