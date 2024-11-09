During the height of COVID, we the people witnessed some of the most disturbing displays of left-wing tyranny. Democrats across the nation ruthlessly banded together to force the COVID vaccine on every single American. Not only does the left have zero regrets about this, but given the opportunity, they’d go even further.

Recapping the COVID Tyranny We All Endured

The Democrats started off with bribes and other “incentives” to get this rushed immunization into people’s arms. Naturally, folks asked questions, namely about the untimely speed in which the COVID vaccine was rushed to market.

When offering cash prizes and other shiny toys didn’t work, Democrats immediately moved to threats. In the blink of an eye, they began saying Americans would be denied service and barred from grocery stores if they didn’t take the vaccination.

As time went on, left-wing authoritarians began pressuring business owners to have their workers receive the COVID shot as a condition of employment. With the blessing of the medical establishment, Democrats even insisted these vaccines were necessary to protect public health.

None of it was true. These immunizations didn’t live up to the hype. They didn’t prevent the spread of COVID or even keep symptoms contained. Nevertheless, the left still pressed on, insisting these shots are “safe and effective.”

Many Americans believe COVID and all the hysteria surrounding it is long gone. However, what they aren’t aware of is the disturbing measures Democrats have endorsed in the name of getting people vaccinated.

Ripping Children Away From Their Families

A new study from Rasmussen Reports shows that 50% of Democrats in 2022 wanted unvaccinated folks sent to “quarantine camps.” Another 30% also believed any parents who refused to take the COVID shot ought to have their children taken away.

Other sizable percentages of the left even expressed support for fining unvaccinated individuals, locking them in their homes, and jailing “critics” of the COVID vaccine. Of course, none of these Democrats have answered for the complete failures of these shots. There’s also been no real explanation for what happens to Americans who suffered vaccine injuries as a result of getting jabbed.

Every single patriot should be troubled by Rasmussen Reports’ findings. This data shows a stunning disregard for informed consent in this country. To assert that children should be ripped from their parents over the COVID vaccine is beyond egregious.

It also speaks to the danger of fear mongering, another ill that both Democrats and the medical establishment engaged in. For most Americans, barring the elderly and folks with pre-existing health conditions, COVID amounted to little more than a cold.

Yet government bureaucrats decided that every single person, regardless of their age or health, should abide by one size fits all mandates. It is this type of mismanagement that leads people to support the fining, jailing, and stripping of parental rights from their fellow citizens.

We’re Not Totally Out of the Woods

Here in America, we have certain inalienable rights that are meant to protect us from government overreach. Nevertheless, it’s a mistake to believe what we saw with COVID can never happen again.

Tyrants don’t give up their quests for power after just one attempt. In fact, medical officials like Deborah Birx are already subtly laying the groundwork for more mandates and infringements. Just earlier this year, Birx was on CNN calling for widespread “testing” of the bird flu virus.

As we all know, the insanity that happened during COVID first began with “testing.” It then morphed into mandatory social distancing, lockdowns, and vaccine requirements to engage in the public sphere.

Holding the Line Against Chaos

Time and time again, the left has proven if you give them an inch, they’ll take several miles. Under no circumstances can we the people surrender our freedoms or allow our children to be used as leverage.

At the height of calls for mandates and other restrictions, Democrats showed the country exactly who they are. With no regard for individual liberties or freedoms, it’s quite clear that if left-wing radicals sense an opening to seize power, they’ll go for it.

This makes it incumbent for every single American to hold the line in defense of our rights. That means not just doing our own research on the issues, but also electing candidates who have our best interests at heart.

Next week, patriots will have a chance to go to the polls and choose liberty-loving conservatives up and down the ballot. This includes not just the Trump-Vance ticket, but also MAGA candidates in the House and Senate races.

At this point, Democrats’ agenda to take power no matter the costs is plain as day. In order to stop them, we need to have dedicated Republicans in office who will fight for our interests. If we don’t show up at the polls, meet the moment, and defeat power-hungry Democrats, the future of America will prove grimmer than our worst nightmares.