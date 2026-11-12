The article in the New York Post exposes how financial institutions were targeting conservative organizations during the last administration.

As per Jim Jordan, it is clear that the shutdowns are not coincidental but rather a deliberate effort to isolate and quiet those who are politically opposed to the current administration.

These actions represent much more than just individual incidents; they illustrate a systematic structure designed to suppress dissent.

De-banking Affects Mainstream American Organizations

Bank accounts linked to MAGA activities, and pro-life activities were terminated by banks without proper reason or remedy. This caused immediate economic problems for organizations reliant on typical banking functions.