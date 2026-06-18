In rapid response to a report concerning an FBI agent named Marcus Allen and the suspension of his security clearance, members of the House Judiciary Committee issued a statement in opposition to points raised by Rep. Jim Jordan (OH) and the group Empower Oversight.

In their statement, Democrats sought to clarify that the individual being referred to in their initial response was not the same person mentioned in an earlier letter regarding payments.

Such clarification often occurs when there is increased pressure placed on federal agencies. The path that will be taken by the parties involved in this exchange may provide insight into the larger picture of how the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) conducts internal examinations.

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