The radical left is putting a target on the backs of our brave ICE officers.

Every day, these patriots work overtime to make our streets, communities, and country safer. They risk violence, threats to their families, and potential death for the sake of serving America.

Now, Democrats want ICE taken off the map entirely!

Over the past several months, there’s been an uptick of animosity towards these officers.

We’ve all seen viral videos of leftist agitators hurling objects at ICE and attacking them in the streets. Then, there’s footage of rioters banging pots and pans outside of ICE officers’ hotel rooms so they can’t sleep at night.

That’s not just despicable. It’s un-American.

Worse yet, Democrats in power keep encouraging the radical left’s worst impulses.

At the forefront of this is the left wing governor of Illinois, J. B. Pritzker.

He Wants ICE Officers in Handcuffs

This is a new low, even for Democrats.

During a recent stunt, the Illinois governor claimed Americans can’t trust anything ICE is doing.

As these officers work tirelessly to protect our nation from violent illegals, Pritzker wants to sabotage them by any means necessary.

In further remarks, he accused ICE of committing “felonies” and suggested they may one day face prosecution.

That’s INSANE!

If anyone should be prosecuted, it’s the illegal aliens that Pritzker is defending…NOT the brave law enforcement officers protecting us from them!

The Illinois governor didn’t stop with his baseless claims and fear mongering against ICE, though. He next accused the White House of committing an “invasion” against the Prairie State.

If this doesn’t speak to the radical left’s descent into madness…nothing else will.

Democrats Are Playing a Dangerous Game

Truth be told, Pritzker and his ilk should tread carefully.

They may not like what law enforcement is doing…but getting in their way is a crime.

Right now, the Illinois governor keeps teetering on the edge of potentially facing arrest himself. He’s not the only one.

Left wing radical Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, is in a similar boat. For MONTHS, Newsom’s been targeting ICE and the Trump administration.

Going even further than Pritzker, Newsom is weaponizing the California legislative process to make ICE’s removal of illegal aliens even more dangerous.

Across America, Democrats in all levels of government continue upping the ante. They’re just ITCHING for something terrible to happen to an ICE officer.

Trump is NOT Backing Down

Pritzker, Newsom, and other Democrats like them know exactly what they’re doing when they target ICE.

They’re hoping that drumming up enough fear and anger makes President Trump call ICE officers off the job. They’re counting on public sentiment against ICE getting so hostile that illegal aliens are allowed to stay.

It’s not going to happen. It was NEVER going to happen.

On more than one occasion, President Trump has been clear.

ICE officers will continue doing their job, cleaning up our streets, and arresting criminals who have no business in America.

Game Over For the Radical Left

As the animosity from Democrats grows, it’s not hard to read between the lines.

At their CORE, Democrats know they won’t win another national election without illegal aliens.

Every year, more Americans wake up to the scam from radical leftists. Every year, more Americans stop voting for them and change their party registration to Republican.

Democrats were counting on offsetting this by welcoming in illegals and giving them citizenship.

President Trump - and ICE officers - thwarted the leftist plot to take over America and rig our elections forever.

Democrats can’t handle it and they’re spiraling.

Too bad!

The days of real Americans losing our jobs, safety, and tax money to illegal aliens are OVER!