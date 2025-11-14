Piece by piece, the radical left is working overtime to make America unrecognizable.

Three hour long lines at airports. Unpaid servicemembers and federal workers. Rising crime rates.

This is EXACTLY what Democrats are spearheading as they hold Americans captive in Congress. While GOP lawmakers tried several times to pass stopgaps, continuing resolutions, and other bills to fund the government, Democrats aren’t budging.

Why? Well, it’s quite simple…

They want Republicans to make US taxpayers foot the medical bills of illegal aliens.

As freedom fighters in Congress hold the line, Democrats are holding we the people hostage.

The radical left may think this is all a game. Yet there’s NOTHING funny about it.

As we speak, this government shutdown is having increasingly devastating impacts. It’s also been confirmed that small businesses across the nation are getting the worst of it.

This is a War on Every Single Patriot

By all accounts, small businesses are the beating heart of America.

They create jobs, pour into communities, and provide a sense of hope. While large corporations go woke (or bow down to medical tyranny as seen during COVID), small businesses are always there for we the people.

That’s exactly why Democrats want them gone. FOREVER.

