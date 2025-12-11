Small businesses are the beating heart of American greatness.

They pour into our communities and families, offering essential jobs, products, and services. They also provide an avenue for patriots who don’t want to send money to woke corporations.

With that in mind, it’s no shock that Democrats are working OVERTIME to neuter small businesses nationwide.

Here’s what they’re cooking up…

With burdensome taxes and overregulation, the radical left knows many small businesses will bleed dry.

How are they doing it? With death by a thousand cuts.

Yet whenever Democrats get pushback over this, they insist their taxes and regulations are for “safety” and “the public good.”

Don’t fall for the lies.

Taking to X not too long ago, Rep. Jim Jordan exposed the radical left’s true agenda.

This is a Major Red Flag

As excessive regulations hit small businesses directly, taxes attack from ALL angles.

When everyday consumers see their tax rates go up, they have less money to spend at mom and pop shops. Likewise, as business owners pay more taxes, it’s harder for them to purchase inventory and meet overhead expenses.

This is by DESIGN.

See, Democrats can’t come out and DIRECTLY outlaw small businesses.

So, instead, they’re manipulating existing laws to ensure that any competition to seedy corporations eventually gets taken off the map.

THAT is why Democrats won’t back down from crazy regulations and taxes.

It’s NOT about protecting we the people. It’s about eliminating the free market and FORCING us to buy from woke corporations.

Where is Our Tax Money REALLY Going?

When Democrats raise our taxes, the money isn’t heading anywhere worthwhile.

Instead, it’s landing in the pockets of crooks and cowards leeching off the system. It’s going to illegal aliens getting FREE hotel stays and housing as our veterans die on the streets.

The radical left knows this. They’ve always been aware of it.

When our tax money isn’t going to fraudsters and illegals, it’s shipped overseas to foreign countries like Ukraine.

BILLIONS of dollars that could be used here at home to benefit our economy, our small businesses, and our people.

WASTED because of the radical left’s greed and corruption.

It’s time to put a stop to this once and for all.

We can’t afford to wait a SECOND longer.

Republican Lawmakers Can End This

As we speak, the GOP holds congressional majorities in both the House and the Senate.

This means they can draft real time legislation to prevent small businesses from being slowly demolished by insane taxes and regulations.

Once they do that, the bill will be signed into law by President Trump, one of the most pro business presidents this nation’s ever seen.

The 2026 midterms are closer than they appear.

Republicans have time to act…but the window could soon close.

Right now, the radical left is trying EVERYTHING to take back the House and Senate next year. If they succeed, the war against our small businesses is going to get even WORSE.

Call Your Federal Representatives TODAY

Republican lawmakers were handed Congress to fight for we the people and represent our best interests.

This means putting AMERICA FIRST and protecting our small businesses.

Write to your representatives and senators. Impress upon them the need to roll back these insane taxes and regulations.

You can even reach out to them via social media.

Remember…they work for US, not the other way around.

In a matter of months, campaigns for the 2026 House and Senate races are going to kick off. These lawmakers will be imploring Americans to vote for them.

Here’s the deal…every GOP lawmaker must realize one important thing:

Their ability to hold power in Congress is contingent upon ending leftist attacks on small businesses…permanently.

Let’s get to work!