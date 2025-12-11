Jim Jordan Report

Jim Jordan Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jane Tracy's avatar
Jane Tracy
6h

Yes! The GOP needs to get to work or all will be lost 😠

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Rand Paul Review · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture