Of all the threats that undermine American freedom and values, illegal immigration is at the TOP of the list.

For years, criminal invaders have been pouring into the United States.

Stealing jobs.

Eating up taxpayer money.

Making our streets more dangerous.

As all this transpired, Democrats repeatedly put the interests of illegal aliens ahead of American citizens. This is a huge reason why President Trump handily won the 2024 White House race and has been cleaning up our country ever since.

The radical left HATES this.

They’re trying to stop Trump at every single turn. Though as the president shows he won’t back down, Democrats get more unhinged in their schemes to put invaders over patriots.

We See Exactly What’s Happening