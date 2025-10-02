Leftists want us all dead. We’ve all seen radical influencers like Hasan Piker and Destiny advocating for conservatives’ assassinations. Now, they want to bring this to life via policy.

Their chosen path forward? Defunding the police.

However, the data on this has never been clearer: law abiding Americans suffer when police are defunded.

It’s a DISGRACE.

The radical left has been stoking the flames for years. They know exactly what they’re doing, yet hold no regard for the inevitable consequences.

“Defund the police!” they scream.

“Give up your guns!” they demand.

This leftist plot to “defund the police” was designed with one goal in mind. That goal is to silence patriots, conservatives, and Trump supporters FOREVER.

To wipe us off the map. To ensure Democrats get a permanent hold on power.

Thankfully, all is not lost. As we speak, brave freedom fighters and warriors are going to bat for us.

One of the bravest of all? Ohio GOP Rep. Jim Jordan.

He sees what’s happening and knows what the Democrats have in store for us.

Guess what? He’s still standing strong.

As we speak, Rep. Jordan is fighting for us and not backing down to anti police, pro crime talking points. He’s also exposing what happens when the radical left defunds the police.

Game Over for Democrats

We’ve been telling leftists this forever: when you defund the police, you empower the criminals. It’s a tale as old as time.

We’ve seen this before, but we’re not the only ones. Blue cities are seeing it too.

Smash and grabs.

Robberies in broad daylight.

Local residents fleeing.

Businesses shutting down.

This is what you get when leftists defund the police. There’s no hiding the fact that punishing law enforcement, while rewarding criminals, simply doesn’t work.

As Rep. Jim Jordan pointed out …

We the people tried to warn Democrats. We told them this would happen and to not treat criminals with kid gloves.

The radical left IGNORED these warnings because they didn’t care.

They demonized our police.

They made the streets less safe.

This happened all while making it harder for law abiding Americans to own firearms. Therefore, Democrat run cities must now learn the hard way.

Rep. Jordan said it best on X: “If you defund the police, you get more crime.” This should be common sense, but then again, leftists continuously put their own agenda ahead of what’s best for America.

Woke Prosecutors Did This

With the woke mind virus spreading like wildfire across this country, it’s no wonder that defunding the police has been such a problem. The idea that criminals are victims who should be treated with kid gloves is central to woke ideology.

It’s not just leftists in Congress, governors’ mansions, or mayorships who are pushing this narrative.

It’s also woke prosecutors and woke district attorneys. The blood is on their hands.

Our brave police arrest violent criminals.

Then, woke prosecutors refuse to bring charges. Woke district attorneys also treat criminals like celebrities. All the while, everyday Americans like us are suffering.

It’s shameful.

It’s a disgrace.

It defies all logic and reason.

The only solution is to stop giving leftists power. They must be voted out of office, one by one. We can’t afford to wait any longer.

If we do…we won’t have a country anymore!

We Can’t Let This Stand

Believe it or not, leftists aren’t stopping with blue cities. Even with the rise in crime rates, they still haven’t learned their lesson….

Right now, they aim to infect Republican cities with the woke mind virus. Remember, Democrats are already laying the groundwork.

They’ve called police…

“Evil.”

“Hateful.”

“Bigoted.”

“Dangerous.”

None of this is remotely true. However, these lies are designed to make Americans sitting ducks.

Helpless.

Defenseless.

Unable to resist leftist tyranny.

Moving forward, real patriots have to put our foot down. We need more police looking out for us, not less. Moreover, we can never let what’s happened in Chicago, NYC, or Detroit spread nationwide.

Enough is enough.

Back the Blue

Without law enforcement, this country would quickly go off a cliff. We must defend, not demonize, our police.

We must hold the line and dismantle leftist lies.

This means boycotting blue cities and increasing funding for police. It also means exposing the lies of Antifa, BLM, and other Marxist groups…

If we don’t do this, then it’s all over for America.

As Rep. Jim Jordan explained, Americans already know where defunding the police leads…

More crime.

More violence.

Less safety.

Less freedom.

The only way forward is to stand with police, with conservative patriots like Jim Jordan, and with President Trump.

At the end of the day, law enforcement are the ONLY ones holding the line against crime, gun grabs, and America’s destruction.