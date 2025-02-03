Get 61% off for 1 year

In 2025, it’s no secret that the elites are working overtime to censor Americans. They ultimately don’t want us to have access to information that goes against the status quo. More than anything, they aim for everyday people to be fearful and reliant on the government for security. Though the more that Americans push back against this, the more desperate these elites become.

With this desperation comes the urge to push back against resistance to censorship by any means necessary. We’re already seeing this come to fruition as conservatives report having their bank accounts suddenly shut down without warning or reasonable explanation.

Unfortunately, it looks like things are going to get a lot worse before they get better. According to a recent congressional report, the powers that be are planning to use artificial intelligence (AI) as a tool to censor Americans.

This is Terrible News For Free Speech

In 2025, the right to openly communicate, share ideas, and partake in debates has never been more under siege than it is now. Findings from the House Subcommittee on Government Weaponization reveal that AI will be used not just to censor Americans’ speech, but also to monitor it.

Given the nature of AI, this technology could do a more thorough and effective job at flagging and shutting down speech than any human being. With the right programming, algorithms, and other predictive methods, AI will easily be able to do what the elites want.

