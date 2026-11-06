Dearborn Poll Worker Told a Non-Citizen He Could Vote for Senate

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James O’Keefe’s undercover video shows a foreign poll worker in Dearborn, Michigan speaking in Arabic. He told a reporter who said he was not a U.S. citizen that he could still vote for Senate.

The worker said only the presidential race was off limits. Michigan just elected Abdul El-Sayed to that same Senate seat.

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This is not a paperwork error. A poll worker gave explicit permission to someone who admitted he was not a citizen. Under federal law non-citizens are barred from voting in Senate races.

How many other non-citizens received the same invitation on election day?

Jim Jordan has pushed for years for tighter verification and more aggressive removal of ineligible voters. The Dearborn clip shows why. When poll workers treat citizenship as optional, the results cannot be trusted.

The same election that produced this video also delivered Democrats both chambers. It flipped statewide offices in places that used to be safe.

What happens to a republic when the people counting the ballots tell non-citizens they are free to cast them?

The midterms produced a wave of Democrat wins at the same time videos of this kind surfaced. Dearborn is not an isolated precinct. It is a preview of what happens when citizenship rules are ignored at the table where votes are cast.

Jordan’s focus on election integrity is the direct response to the practice O’Keefe recorded. Without enforcement the numbers keep moving in the same direction.

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