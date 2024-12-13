When courts vilify those traditionally considered heroes, the culture is on the precipice of an abyss. A hero personifies the values of a culture. If these values are transmogrified into vices or, worse yet, mortal sins, the culture is like a man choking on his own tongue.

Get 25% off for 1 year

That’s what happened in the case of Daniel Penny. A former Marine, Penny was a subway passenger in New York City on a fateful day in May 2023. He was 24 years old at the time.

Jordan Neely was on the subway, too. He was a 30-year-old drug addict recently released from prison time on Rikers Island after punching a 67-year-old woman in the face and breaking her bones.

The characters were cast and the stage was set for a showdown between good and evil with Penny in the white hat and Neely wearing the black one. When Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg got hold of the script, it was no longer an ordinary American tale but its opposite.

With Bragg as director of the courtroom drama, Penny became the bad guy because his skin was a symbol of white supremacy hearkening back to the bad old days of chattel slavery. Neely was cast as the good guy because he was black, a victim rather than a menace threatening the lives of innocent people.

The traditional Western code of a stranger helping those in need was turned on its head. Instead, Bragg championed a new code–when deranged criminals are cast as victims of an unjust society, they are above the law. Bragg was attempting a Herculean feat: transforming justice–the age-old standard of receiving what you are owed–into injustice.

Bragg wasn't up to the task.

Show your support for Jim Jordan and Daniel Penny by upgrading today!

Get 25% off for 1 year

The Script Under Scrutiny