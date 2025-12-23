When Trump supporters peacefully protested the rigged 2020 election, the swamp came out against us in full force.

Sham trials in kangaroo courts. False imprisonment. Ripping away patriots from our families, lives, and businesses.

This was done with one end goal in mind.

Shutting up ANYONE who raised questions about election fraud.

See, the deep state knew that if enough people asked questions, they’d eventually learn about the REAL “insurrectionists.”

The insurrectionists weren’t people like Ashley Babbitt, who was murdered in cold blood at the Capitol. No, they’re people like former FBI director James Comey, who worked for YEARS to sabotage President Trump and undo the will of voters who elected him.

In late September 2025, Comey was indicted for committing a series of crimes.

Though the former FBI director is just one small part of a treasonous coup.

It’s Always Projection With the Deep State

Real insurrection against America emerged during the 2016 presidential cycle.

This is when high level Democrats worked to keep President Trump from being elected.

When THAT failed, they tried having Trump forced out.

Enter Comey…