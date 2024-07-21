Visit any major or midsize city, especially near the southern border, and you’ll hear a mixture of languages. Even some small towns in the Finger Lakes region of New York are inhabited by Spanish-speaking immigrants.

President Biden is to thank for our emerging bilingualism. Biden’s open door border is the equivalent of inviting foreign invaders onto our soil. Illegal aliens including rapists, drug addicts and thieves are now roaming our streets.

Biden’s Illegal Immigration Count is an Eye-Opener

A recent report released by Congress reveals some startling findings about the border. President Biden has let more than five million illegal immigrants into the United States. Moreover, in excess of two million more immigrants were observed entering the country. The shocking Congressional report was publicized by the Washington Examiner.

According to the Examiner, some of the immigrants who applied for entry into the country from abroad were allowed in through parole programs. The entrants were allowed to remain in the United States simply because Biden wants more votes this upcoming presidential election.

If Biden were a true patriot, he would empower United States Border Patrol employees to intercept those illegally crossing the border. Unfortunately, the Biden administration allowed the immigrants to move inland where they can no longer be tracked.

Fault does not entirely lie with Biden. Vice President Kamala Harris is also to blame for the invasion. Harris was tasked with monitoring the southern border and failed miserably. Rarely seen by press members, Harris rarely makes public statements on her border security role. It appears that Harris’ failure has embarrassed her to the point that she’d rather focus her efforts on potential succession to the Oval Office.

Republicans Want Illegal Alien Criminals off the Steets of America

Biden’s lackadaisical approach to the border has put us all in harm’s way. Surf the news websites or turn on cable TV news and you’ll undoubtedly hear about an illegal immigrant committing a crime. Several illegal aliens have abducted, harmed and sexually assaulted vulnerable American women.

The Republicans are fighting back against federal authorities. Some Republicans with the House Judiciary Committee discussed the Biden administration’s failure with the Department of Homeland Security. In particular, Republicans complained about Biden’s insistence on ending immigrant detention centers used to make profits.

Moreover, those on the right of the political aisle insist funding for immigration jails run by the federal government is inexcusably low. Insufficient immigrant jail support has led to the release of many illegals who venture across the border. The end result is an influx of violent criminals on the streets of the United States.

Biden and Harris Offer Nothing but Excuses as Crime Increases

Biden doesn’t offer much when pressed to explain why they are allowing illegal immigrants to cross the southern border and remain here. Prior presidential administrations pointed to insufficient detention space when asked similar questions. Others referenced how the high cost of flying immigrants back home prevents full-stop rejection at the border.

Some of those who venture across the border include those who are not eligible for immigration through the legal route. Especially brazen immigrants have flown directly into the United States via the southern border and simply remained on-site without penalty.

Trump Will End Illegal Immigration for Good

Adding salt to the illegal immigration wound is the Biden administration’s willingness to extend no-cost social services programs to Mexicans unlawfully residing in the United States. In contrast, former President Trump would coordinate illegal immigrant sweeps to rid the streets of border-crossers.

No one disputes the fact that illegal immigrants are a net negative for a nation with a multi-decade housing crisis. Trump would also quash the $15 million of taxpayer dollars provided to the Case Management Pilot Program. The program is meant to provide illegal immigrants with social services, cultural orientation programs and even mental healthcare.

The offering of mental health services to illegal immigrants stings considering the cost of similar counseling for American taxpayers is egregiously high.

Why should those who enter the country get free food, shelter and healthcare while roaming the streets and committing crimes?

If you stole food, occupied a foreigner’s housing space or refused to pay for healthcare, you would be jailed or physically harmed. It is time to prioritize hardworking American taxpayers, elevating their needs above those of migrants who illegally entered the country.