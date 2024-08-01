Violent crime rates in the United States declined substantially following the 1990s, but democratic leadership in many key cities seems hell-bent on reversing this trend. Trends in recent years are very disturbing since they indicate that crime is rising and that leadership in many of these violent cities has been encouraging this rise in crime.



Movements such as BLM and Defund the Police have added fuel to the fire and made it much more difficult for law enforcement to preserve order in these cities. To make matters worse, court systems in many of these cities have done a poor job of enforcing laws and prosecuting violent criminals.



While the recent rise in violent crime in recent years should be a wake-up call to political leaders, many leaders in Democrat-run cities have ignored these trends and continued to pursue irrational and destructive policies.

Democratic- Run Cities are not Safe

Jim Jordan recently posted about army veteran Hason Correa, who was brutally murdered in New York City following his service in Afghanistan.



This was a very violent and tragic murder, which was a direct result of the mismanagement of crime by elected officials in this Democrat-run city. However, what is even more preposterous in this case is that the Manhattan legal system disgraced Correa by dragging the case out for years and failing to fully prosecute some of the guilty members.



This is one of many examples of how democrat-run cities are not safe for people, and that the issue will likely become much worse, as these cities fail to implement logical solutions through their police forces and court systems.

Court Corruption

In a recent video, Madeline Braine spoke out against the corruption of the Manhattan court system, and about some of the people responsible for this brutal murder were not fully charged for their savage crimes.





“This case was just resolved this year. So this case drug on through the Manhattan criminal court system for four and a half years. When Alvin Bragg came into office, he was handed a strong trial, ready murder case, and gang assault case against all four of these individuals, where this brutal, savage, homicide was captured on video. He was handed a strong, trial-ready case, ready to go to trial. As soon as he took office, the case immediately began to unravel. He dismissed, completely dismissed gang assault and murder indictments against two of the defendants clearly on video participating in the brutal, savage slaughter of my son.”





Correa was a married father of three who had just returned home from serving in the military in Afghanistan. After returning from his service, he was violently murdered by four individuals in New York City. Some of the members who committed this murder were released, while others were placed in prison with no bail. The bail was set at only $12,000 for one of the individuals in this case, and this person was later released from jail.



The Manhattan court system failed on multiple fronts in this case, as it took way too long to resolve the case and failed to fully prosecute some of the guilty members. Many of these individuals already had gang affiliations and previous felony arrests but were still able to roam freely. If courts continue to make these same mistakes, more innocent victims will be murdered since criminals will not have to worry as much about repercussions and they may even be released shortly after committing these violent actions.

Growing Violence



The corrupt legal processes of democratic-run cities are one of the main reasons why crime is rampant in many of these cities, and only on track to become worse.



There has been a larger increase in the number of murders in the United States since 2019, largely due to poor management from leadership in large cities.

Moreover, some of the crime data may not be very accurate, as some local police departments have not been releasing information to the FBI.

The surge in illegal immigration in the United States has also made matters worse in recent years. Most recently, a group of seven illegal immigrants attacked US police officers and were released without bail. Some of the individuals moved to other states, like California, where they may continue to cause additional issues and contribute to the wave of crime in this area. If the court systems continue to fail in this manner, it will only encourage more violent actions in these cities.





Growing Issues in These Cities



Many major Democrat-run US cities do not have the means to manage and respond to the rapid growth in crime that has been building up in the past five years.



LAPD officers have become so overwhelmed with demand from violent and drug-related crimes, that they have stopped responding to calls about a variety of non-violent incidents.



Moreover, many of the local legal systems are broken and fail to adequately prosecute individuals who commit serious crimes. People who have attacked cops or murdered individuals have been able to avoid the sentence they deserved due to the corruption of court systems in Manhattan and other parts of the United States,



In this environment, one would think that the most logical response would be to ramp up law enforcement and crack down on the rise in crime so that police officers are not overburdened. However, DNC leadership in these cities has failed to implement these measures. Consequently, many experienced police officers have decided to leave larger, Democrat-run cities for smaller towns, due to the challenges of working in these cities.



Politicians in many of these cities have continued to double down on these destructive policies, so violent crime will likely only get worse. In the long run, there will have to be a massive change in leadership and swift crime reforms to reverse the situation, which will have to be a lengthy process. In the past, leaders like Giuliani did an excellent job of reducing crime in New York City, but he did this by adding multiple police officers and implementing other changes in the city.





A Dangerous Precedent



This case with the murder of Correa sets a very dangerous precedent and very clearly encourages the rise of crime in New York City and other mismanaged US cities. Politicians should do everything they can to support and improve law enforcement and court systems to ensure that they reduce crime and deliver justice to those who commit senseless acts of violence. Sadly, many Democrat-run cities like New York City appear to be doing the exact opposite of this, and they may consequently experience a further wave of violent crimes in the coming years.





