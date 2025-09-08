When a major corporation changes its logo, people take notice. Cracker Barrel, once a power player in the American restaurant scene, did exactly that.

The restaurant chain’s executives offered a pathetic excuse for the revamp. Customers responded accordingly, taking their business elsewhere.

Consumers vote with their dollars. Cracker Barrel might end up being voted out of business.

Cracker Barrel is a Lesson in Corporate Mismanagement

Nothing ever good comes from bending the knee to the Wokerati. Unfortunately, doing so has become a corporate norm in the age of political correctness.

Cracker Barrel kicked its beloved Uncle Herschel mascot to the curb for no good reason. The old-fashioned icon was scrapped for, drumroll please…white paint.

There was nothing wrong with Uncle Herschel. The folk hero farmer donning overalls had been a Cracker Barrel icon dating back to the late 70s.

The elimination of the famous logo triggered quite the response.

Cracker Barrel’s stock declined by nearly 20% in a single month.

“While our logo and remodels may be making headlines, our bigger focus is still right where it belongs … in the kitchen and on your plate.” - Cracker Barrel statement

Customers also responded accordingly after the elimination of Uncle Herschel. Business has steadily declined since the logo redesign.

Jim Jordan Says American Icons Should Remain as Is

Cracker Barrel’s remodel is symbolic of the nation’s ongoing change. The mainstream media has decided it is better for corporations to go woke than continue with tradition.

Julie Felss Masino, the CEO of Cracker Barrel, is clearly in lockstep with the wokesters. Massino is the one who spearheaded the brand’s remodel.

“The biggest insult to your customers is acting like you hear them but doing the complete opposite.” – Anonymous Cracker Barrel customer

Massino needs to learn a lesson: oftentimes in life and in business, the best strategy is to simply do nothing.

Waiting for an opportunity or pausing until the competition makes a mistake has the potential to yield better dividends than acting simply for the sake of doing something.

It’s a lesson espoused by the likes of Jim Jordan yet one that often falls on deaf ears.

Cracker Barrel’s Cave

In response to the backlash, Cracker Barrel executives panicked. The corporate heads appeased the angry customer base by reaffirming the commitment to keeping its iconic rocking chairs at restaurants.

Cracker Barrel executives eventually reversed course. The company’s corporate leadership decided it was best for Uncle Herschel to remain the face of the restaurant.

“We thank our guests for sharing your voices and love for Cracker Barrel. We said we would listen, and we have. Our new logo is going away and our ‘Old Timer’ will remain.” – Cracker Barrel restaurant statement

The reversion back to tradition is praiseworthy yet it might not be enough. Time will tell if the chain’s customers remain loyal or venture elsewhere.

“Congratulations ‘Cracker Barrel’ on changing your logo back to what it was. All of your fans very much appreciate it. Good luck into the future. Make lots of money and, most importantly, make your customers happy again!” – Donald Trump Truth Social post

The company’s leadership also promised to keep gift shop knickknacks, restaurant antiques, fireplaces, and porches in place. The company even went as far as guaranteeing its Uncle Herschel’s Favorite breakfast platter would be back this upcoming fall after disappearing in 2022.

However, it might be too little too late.

Optics matter most. The removal, albeit a temporary one, of the recognizable Cracker Barrel logo is one step too far.

Jim Jordan is Leading America’s Return to Tradition

It’s time for Cracker Barrel’s executive leadership and others in positions of power to listen instead of talk.

Americans on social media and those who spend most of their time offline are aligning with conservatives like Jim Jordan.

Jordan, President Trump, and other conservatives are pounding the table for a return to tradition. Cultural icons like Uncle Herschel are symbolic of that tradition.

It’s not too late. There is still time to save America.

It starts with patriots like us. Your political support for the likes of Jim Jordan and other Republicans helps pave a path toward prosperity.