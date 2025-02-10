Get 61% off for 1 year

Jim Jordan’s Birthday is just a week away! Not much time for this great 61% one-time deal!

For almost ten years, the deep state and corrupt political establishment has been after President Trump. They always viewed him as a threat, due to his support for the American people and commitment to draining the swamp.

Trump faced everything - from false accusations of colluding with Russia in 2016 to a stolen 2020 presidential race. Let’s also not forget the mainstream media’s constant misrepresentation of his words and policies.

More recently, former Special Counsel of the Justice Department Jack Smith brought meritless charges against Trump. Alleging that the president committed crimes in the aftermath of the 2020 White House election, Smith did everything possible to jam up Trump.

None of it stuck. Yet, as the president kicks off his second term, he’s also cleaning out the corruption that’s been in the Department of Justice for far too long.

Over One Dozen Fired Officials

While Smith unfairly prosecuted Trump for political reasons, he didn’t act alone. Aiding and abetting him were a handful of aides in the Justice Department.

Thus far, over a dozen of them have been handed pink slips and shown the door.

Quite frankly, this was a long time coming. It’s also an essential part of draining the swamp and getting the United States back on track. As a nation, we simply can’t thrive if unscrupulous officials have power within the highest levels of the federal government.

President Trump made it clear that he’d drain the swamp. Despite the best efforts from the deep state, Trump’s also refused to back down, be intimidated, or otherwise partake in pay to play politics.

More terminations could soon be coming down the pipeline. The false criminal charges brought against the president didn’t just happen in a vacuum.

Many people actively participated or egged this process on. When the rubber met the road, they were absolutely desperate to keep Trump from returning to the Oval Office.

Get 61% off for 1 year

Next Up: Criminal Charges?