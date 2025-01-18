For years, we’ve all known the deep state harbors a special loathing for everyday Americans, especially patriotic, pro-Trump conservatives. From the moment Trump came down the Trump Tower escalator in late 2015, the powers that be have been trying to stop him.

Get 25% off for 1 year

Not only did they spread lies about Trump in the 2016 election, but they also stole his 2020 victory. While they couldn’t replicate this in 2024, deep state operatives are looking for other ways to go after not just Trump, but also his loyal supporters.

For years, conservative have been libelously smeared as racist, sexist, and otherwise bigoted. However, the attacks are ramping up and going beyond lies in the media or censorship on social media platforms.

In an especially disturbing turn of events, there’s now a rise of pro-Trump Americans being debanked at the behest of federal regulators.

They’re Trying to Take Trump Supporters Off the Map

Patriots have to remember that deep state operatives exist not just in the halls of Congress, but also in other powerful positions. Many of them are federal regulators who have some sway over how our nation’s banks conduct their business.

This has become readily apparent amid dozens of tech entrepreneurs losing their access to checking accounts over the past four years. Banks are contacting people with cancellation notices, letting them know that they’ll no longer be receiving any service. Andrew Torba, founder of Gab, recently shared this with his followers on X.

Even former First Lady Melania Trump has run into this issue. In her memoir that came out last year, Trump wrote that she was abruptly notified that her bank account was deactivated effective immediately. This happened out of the blue, despite the former first lady having a long-term relationship with the institution.

None of this is coincidental. Deep state operatives who work as federal regulators have an axe to grind against Trump supporters. As such, they’re punishing patriotic Americans by stripping them of access to critical resources.

Every Conservative Lawmaker Should Be Speaking Out About This

With the 119th Congress assuming power on January 3, every single GOP official should be pushing for an immediate investigation into the debanking of conservatives. Republicans will have a majority in both the House and the Senate, granting them the power to tackle this issue, despite pushback from Democrats.

Federal regulators know exactly what they’re doing when they pressure banks to deactivate the accounts of conservatives. In this day and age, having a checking account is essential for paying bills, storing direct deposits, and making certain purchases. In many places nationwide, it’s hard to even receive your paycheck in the absence of a bank account.

If this isn’t nipped in the bud, the problem is only going to spiral further out of control. If the deep state can debank the former (and incoming) first lady, along with dozens of tech entrepreneurs, imagine what they can do to everyday Americans who just express support for Trump on social media?

Without concerted and effective action, federal regulators are going to get increasingly tyrannical with banks happily obliging their every demand.

States Are Taking Action Against This

In states like Tennessee and Florida, Republicans are taking upfront action to avoid the systemic debanking of conservatives. Many of the laws coming into effect require banks to provide real explanations when they terminate someone’s account. New legal mandates also permit state regulators to launch their own probes into banks once they terminate financial services.

Conservative groups such as Alliance Defending Freedom have called upon more states to take similar action. With Republicans having full control of both congressional chambers, there should be federal action taken against debanking too.

President Trump Will Put an End to This

With the support of Congress, President Trump will have every tool at his disposal to crack down against the debanking of conservatives. We have to get a hold of this now and let federal regulators know that we the people won’t stand for these antics.

Right now, the deep state is testing the waters. They’re experimenting with what they can get away with and how much pushback they’ll face. In real time, Democrats are cheering them on, hoping to see even more Trump supporters lose access to checking accounts and other financial services.

If debanking goes unchecked, what’s next? How long until various federal regulators or other deep state operatives push for conservatives to be denied mortgages or vehicles? Of course, they won’t openly admit that this is what they’re doing. However, they’ll take action that disproportionately harms Trump supporters before gaslighting anyone who dares to call them out.

The deep state lost one of their greatest battles in 2024. Nevertheless, there are many more battles that lie ahead in the years to come. We the people have to stay aware and remember that those with an axe to grind against conservatives aren’t going to willingly go away.