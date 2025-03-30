When COVID arrived in the United States, something even more dangerous than the virus was the government’s authoritarian response to it.

In a matter of weeks, people were forced to shut down their businesses and remain in their homes. Jobs were deemed as “non-essential” while police arrested everyday civilians for daring to enter parks or go to grocery stores.

All of this happened in the name of “short term sacrifices” designed to keep the spread of COVID at bay. As we now know, none of these mitigation efforts were ever rooted in science. They, like the vaccines, absolutely failed to stop the virus.

In the name of softening economic blows, the federal government rolled out the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and other similar initiatives designed to keep folks financially afloat.

Nevertheless, such efforts quickly became rife with fraud. Many people who truly needed PPP loans didn’t get them. Meanwhile, crooks and fraudsters managed to walk away with considerable amounts of money.

Years later, Congress is now working to fix this by extending the statute of limitations to legally pursue these crooks.

Every Liable Person Must Be Held Accountable