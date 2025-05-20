In 2017, Republican lawmakers attending the annual Congressional Baseball Game became the target of a violent mass shooter. The shooter was eventually named as James Hodgkinson, an unhinged 66 year old who had an axe to grind against GOP members.

Hodgkinson knew exactly what he was doing and even had a list of Republicans whom he intended to target at the game. Several conservative lawmakers were injured during the shooting, including Rep. Steve Scalise.

As the dust settled, the FBI was tasked with formally probing the ins and outs of this massacre at the Congressional Baseball Game. However, under the leadership of James Comey, the FBI completely botched this investigation.

Comey’s FBI Might As Well Have Aided and Abetted the Gunman

An independent report is shining light on just how poorly the FBI handled its probe into the 2017 mass shooting. Throughout the investigative process, this agency undermined Hodgkinson’s grudge against Republican officials.

Despite this man having a hit list in his pocket, Comey’s FBI still questioned whether or not politics played a role in what happened. Of course, if the shoe were on the other foot, the FBI would have clearly called a spade a spade.

Had Democrats been shot at the Congressional Baseball Game by a conservative with a list of left wing officials’ names in his pocket, there’d be no uncertainty about the motive. Under Comey, the agency would have clearly called the gunman a right wing extremist.

Moreover, everyday conservatives with no connection to the shooting would’ve gotten slammed for it by the mainstream media. Yet somehow, the same rules don’t apply when Republicans are on the receiving end of political violence.

Given everything we’ve seen from corrupt agencies like the FBI, however, none of this should be surprising.

This Shooting Could Have Been Prevented

Unfortunately, the federal government’s botched actions long predate the aftermath of 2017’s Congressional Baseball Game shooting. Various investigative reports have shone a very bright light on this.

According to findings, heightened security measures before the shooting could have stopped it entirely. In fact, before Republicans were targeted at the Congressional Baseball Game, there were warning signs that Hodgkinson was dangerous.

Ahead of opening fire, he went up to congressional officials’ vehicle, asking whether the current baseball players were Republicans or Democrats. Moreover, Hodgkinson visited the field ahead of the mass shooting to essentially case the place.

The 66 year old gunman was even allowed to fire 70 separate rounds before being subdued. If Democrats were targeted, what are the odds that Hodgkinson would have been stopped before getting off even a fraction of 70 rounds?

There’s always been a target on Republicans’ backs. The FBI’s botched investigation of the Congressional Baseball Game shooting is just another example of it.

The FBI is Getting a Long Overdue Cleanup

Under the current Trump administration, the FBI is now under the leadership of director Kash Patel.

Patel is making a point of weeding out bureaucratic incompetence. Most recently, he even announced the agency will be departing from the DC headquarters. Another vital part of the clean up process involves transferring at least 1,500 agents to different posts across the nation.

Across social media, numerous Republicans are praising Patel for taking steps to get rid of corruption in the agency. However, others have their doubts about the realism of FBI reformation.

Over the years, the agency has been involved in a long list of scandals and foul play. This led to calls for the FBI to get dismantled altogether and then rebuilt from the ground up. Some conservatives feel the agency is so far gone that it can’t really be redeemed.

Time will tell whether or not Patel is truly able to get the FBI back on track. Though the country can certainly breathe a sigh of relief knowing that Comey is out for good.

Where is the Accountability For Bad Actors?

To this day, Jim Comey hasn’t faced the music for botching the FBI’s probe of the Congressional Baseball Game shooting. The same goes for other bad actors throughout the agency who aided and abetted corruption over the years.

This is a prime reason why so many Americans feel the FBI has to be completely torn down and rebuilt. The agency wouldn’t be able to repeatedly break laws without specific individuals doing the wrong thing. This has to be recognized and responded to accordingly.

So far, there’s a lot of talk about rooting out deep state corruption. Yet in order to truly do this, individual bad actors must face the legal consequences for their actions. Until this happens, we won’t truly eliminate corruption in the federal government.

This goes for the FBI, CIA, DHS, and other agencies that’ve worked to further the establishment’s agenda. In the years to come, we’ll hopefully see current and former bad actors suffer serious repercussions under Patel’s leadership.