Jim Jordan Report

Jim Jordan Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hawker's avatar
Hawker
14h

Epstein DID NOT KILL HIMSELF! To the current FBI leader and associate , show us the complete and without omissions file . Simple answers to several questions. 1. how and why was all cameras not working . Who was in charge of them at the time and for how long had they not been working?

2. who are the guards , why were they not there or at least why not at least one at watch station . No one could have been so sound asleep as not to wake up during Epstein's , so called, death.

3. where is the info , investigation, into all employees banking activity after the murder . They were paid off and dare I say in a big way. Their payoff was put somewhere . Maybe even overseas . There is a paper trail somewhere! Why has Patel and Bongino both claimed Epstein did kill himself? Something is rotten in the kitchen!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Rand Paul Review
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture