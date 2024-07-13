CIA had Hunter Biden Laptop Lawyers on Payroll
Never forget: John Brennan spent his youth as a communist
Conspiracy theorists are fond of stating that the federal government was compromised by the CIA back in the 60s. It is alleged that the CIA had JFK killed after the Bay of Pigs Invasion. Some on the fringes insist the CIA took JFK out before he could release information about UFOs.
The CIA is in the spotlight once again for all the wrong reasons. It is alleged that Hunter Biden’s laptop lawyers were on the secretive agency’s payroll.
The Saga of Hunter Biden’s Laptop Continues
Back in October of 2020, the New York Post stated the emails and documents on Hunter Biden’s laptop were secured. The laptop’s hard drive was given to Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.
