The worm has turned again to take another bite out of the New York Times’ credibility. In 2021, Apoorva Mandavilli, a reporter covering COVID for the Times, posted her belief that the lab-leak origin theory for the virus was–wait for it–“racist.”

“Someday we will stop talking about the lab leak theory and maybe even admit its racist roots. But alas, that day is not today,” Madavilli pontificated.

In 2022, Vivek Ramaswamy pointed out that the Leftist habit of labeling everything–including virus origins–as racist is not only stupid, it’s dangerous.

“The truth now comes out: the CCP knew it was a lab leak as early as Nov 2019, while we foolishly labeled the lab leak theory as ‘racist’ & censored it on the internet,” Ramaswamy stated.

“This NYT reporter’s tweet has not aged well: it exemplifies the dangers of America’s ‘antiracist’ insecurities,” the post continued.

GianCarlo Canaparo summarized the dangers of the antiracism movement in The Heritage Foundation:

Antiracists believe that racial disparities result from racism alone and never from people’s choices, that present discrimination is the only remedy for past discrimination, and that future discrimination is the only remedy for present discrimination. Their policy prescriptions will fail on their own terms: Their inputs are arbitrary, so their outputs must also be arbitrary. Antiracists also will do exactly the thing that they claim to hate most: “classify people on the arbitrary basis of skin color and other physical features.” They are right to decry arbitrary classifications, but they are captives of cognitive dissonance when they claim that the solution to arbitrary racial classifications is arbitrary racial classifications.

Put another way, the antiracism movement is void of logic, but the Leftist loonies don’t care. If somebody calls them out for their lack of coherence, they claim that’s because logic is racist.

For the Left, everything is racist and the only thing that can fix it is more racism–logic be damned.

In reality, logic is a rarified form of common sense. Common sense, once thought dead, has risen from the grave.

The Commons Sense Revolution

President Trump touted a “revolution of commonsense” in his 2024 inaugural address. His decision to nominate John Ratcliffe to direct the Central Intelligence Agency was a commonsense move. The CIA could be said to be the heartbeat of the deep state.

The deep state has a bad case of coronary heart disease and it will take MAGA common sense practitioners like Ratcliffe to make America’s intelligence agencies healthy again.

Ratcliffe served as the Director of National Intelligence under the first Trump administration. Commons sense informed him early on that COVID was loosed upon the world through a Wuhan lab leak. The CIA–which had been silent on the matter–is now on board with Ratcliffe’s view.

Better late than never.

Ratcliffe has made clear he wanted the CIA to take a clear position on the origins of COVID-19, and now they have.

“One of the things that I’ve talked about a lot is addressing the threat from China on a number of fronts, and that goes back to why a million Americans died and why the Central Intelligence Agency has been sitting on the sidelines for five years in not making an assessment about the origins of COVID,” Ratcliffe said.

“I’ve been on record, as you know, in saying I think our intelligence, our science, and our common sense all really dictates that the origins of COVID was a leak at the Wuhan Institute of Virology,” he continued.

Lo and behold, two days after Ratcliffe took the helm, the CIA declassified their assessment of the origins of the COVID virus. The shift “does not appear to be based on any significant new evidence.”

The CIA now agrees with the FBI and Energy Department that a lab leak is the most likely origin of the COVID-19 virus. The Energy Department runs a good number of labs and research facilities across the U.S., so they have a good idea of what’s going on.

The lab-leak theory goes against the “zoonotic theory” that posits the highly contagious virus was a natural mutation from bats that came to infect humans by way of an intermediary. The National Intelligence Council, which reports to the Director of National Intelligence, backs the zoonotic theory.

Some scientists–including the infamously stupid Dr. Fauci–favored the zoonotic theory. Not Ratcliffe and not the CIA under his watch.

Ratcliffe’s move was music to Sen. Rand Paul’s ears. “Sunshine…On [the data] makes me happy—apologies to John Denver,” Paul posted on X.

Leftist outlets like the New York Times are forced to change their positions as logic and commonsense come to the fore. If they don’t, they’ll likely have to shutter their doors.

Will Leftists ever come fully into the light of reason and admit that viruses aren't racist and the COVID lab leak theory isn't either? Doubtful. They’ll just act like they never said that it was.

Those infected with the Leftist ideological virus that attacks logic and commonsense rarely fully recover. They’ll lick their wounds and lie in wait.

How long can the Revolution of Commonsense continue to hold the Left at bay before it mutates? Time will tell. Whatever happens, commonsense and logic will always be key ingredients in a natural and effective Leftist ideological virus vaccine.

