Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript3215Charlie Kirk's legacy lives onSep 22, 20253215ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksJim Jordan ReportSubscribeRecent PostsKash Patel did extremely well when questionedSep 19Stephen Miller Exposes Democrats Cheating in Elections Sep 17ActBlue Executives Finally Under Scrutiny Thanks to Jim Jordan's EffortsSep 9Democrats Freak Out Over Bolton RaidSep 1CIA Brennan Tried to Frame TrumpAug 12Jim Jordan Slams UK Government for Infringing on Free Speech Rights Aug 8Rep. Jim Jordan Sets the Gold Standard for the GOPJul 27