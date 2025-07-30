Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels is often attributed with saying, “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it.”

Whether or not Goebbels actually made the statement is irrelevant. The Left took the words and made them its own.

Black Lives Matter is just one example among hundreds of how Leftists seize upon tragedy to forward their political aims by spinning lies.

George Floyd's demise while in police custody on the streets of Minneapolis in May 2020 inflamed the largest racial justice protests in the U.S. since the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s. It didn’t stop there.

The BLM upheaval spilled over the nation's borders and ignited “a global reckoning with racism.”

The problem? BLM was based on a lie.

Black activists and their white liberal sympathizers transformed Floyd's death into a symbol of intolerance and injustice against blacks.

Make no mistake: Blacks have suffered a great deal of injustice in our nation’s history, and no doubt some of them still suffer the same to a lesser extent to this day.

George Floyd’s death was tragic and should not have happened. But was it symbolic of massive police violence against black men nationwide? No.

Floyd’s Death Not Black And White

Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of Floyd’s murder. During the trial, Chauvin’s lawyer claimed Floyd can be heard admitting on videotape that he took drugs before his fatal arrest.

Chaivin’s lawyer, one Eric Nelson, made the assertion while questioning a paid expert on the use-of-force, LAPD’s Sgt. Jody Stiger.

“Did you hear what he said?” Nelson asked Stiger during cross-examination.

“No, I couldn’t make it out,” Stiger said.

“Does it sound like he says, ‘I ate too many drugs’? Listen again,” Nelson said.

The LAPD sergeant said he still could not make it out, prompting Nelson to add, “In the chaos of a situation, things can be missed, right?”

“Yes,” Stiger answered.

Stiger eventually conceded that the officers’ initial use of force was “reasonable.”

“You would agree that from the time Officer Chauvin gets on scene until the time that Mr. Floyd is prone on the ground, Mr. Floyd was actively resisting efforts to go into the back seat of the squad car?” Nelson asked.

“Yes, sir,” Stiger answered.

“And the officers were reasonable in their use of force in their attempt to get him into the back of the squad car,” Nelson said. “Agreed?”

“Agreed,” Stiger said.

Nelson returned to the subject of Floyd’s inebriation at the time of his fatal encounter with police when cross-examining Special Agent James Reyerson, the lead investigator in the Floyd case for the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

“Did you hear Mr. Floyd say, ‘I ate too many drugs,'” Nelson asked Reyerson.

“No,” Reyerson answered.

Nelson then played the video again.

“Did you hear that?” Nelson asked.

“Yes, I did,” the cop said.

“Did it appear that Mr. Floyd said, ‘I ate too many drugs?'”

“Yes, it did,” Reyerson answered.

Reyerson would change his story when later questioned by prosecutors.

Chauvin was eventually found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter for Floyd's death.

The jury had spoken.

The point is that Floyd’s death was not a black and white case of a cop murdering an unarmed black man because he was black. There was a lot of gray area involved.

Floyd’s Criminal Past

George Floyd—may he rest in peace—was no angel. This, of course, doesn't mean he deserved what he got the day he lost his life while in police custody. It does mean, however, that Floyd’s life did not warrant the status of martyr bestowed by BLM.

In June 2020—during the so-called “summer of love”—Lt. Bob Kroll, the head of the Minneapolis police union, said Floyd’s “violent criminal history” needed to be remembered.

He also insisted that the protests over Floyd’s death were the work of a “terrorist movement.”

“What is not being told is the violent criminal history of George Floyd. The media will not air this,” police union president Bob Kroll told his members in a letter.

Floyd served five years behind bars in 2009 for an assault and robbery. He had also been convicted of charges ranging from theft with a firearm to drugs.

Does the tragic death of a convicted felon with an active drug habit warrant worldwide protests?

Whatever the case, the pressure had been building for years, not because of police violence against unarmed black men, but because of the Leftist mantra “defund the police.”

“This terrorist movement that is currently occurring was a long-time buildup which dates back years,” Kroll said in his letter.

He claimed that some of Minneapolis’ issues were due to its leaders “minimizing the size of our police force and diverting funds to community activists with an anti-police agenda.”

“Our chief requested 400 more officers and was flatly denied any,” Kroll claimed. “This is what led to this record-breaking riot.”

We should defund the police because they are brutalizing–even murdering–innocent black men. That’s the lie behind BLM.

The Honest Story

Conservative commentator Wilfred Reilly pulled the mask off BLM in a post on X.

“The Black Lives Matter movement was based on a lie,” Reilly wrote.

“I'll do a thread of various things, but this is a striking example of misbelief I have led books with. 31% of US leftists/very liberals think ~10,000 unarmed Black men are killed by police annually. Actual number's 10-15.”

Reilly, because he is not in the business of spreading lies, would review his number in another post. “*Actually, quick-upload or editing mistake here on my end. 31% think it's 1,000 per year...14% think it's 10,000...and 8% think it's more than that. My fault. But, I mean, it's still...ten.”

Point taken. Thousands of unarmed black men are NOT killed by cops each year. It’s a lie. When enough people believe the lie, it causes riots. The Left likes riots because they destabilize the government. Chaos ensues, and they sweep in to establish order by winning the next election with a promise of order.

At least that’s the plan.

In a column for City Journal, Christopher Rufo observes:

The resurgence of public protests in support of Hamas has revealed a disturbing truth: the left-wing rioting following George Floyd’s death in 2020 was not an anomaly, but a tactic that activists can repurpose for any cause. Whether by coincidence or design, these recent outbursts could be a dress rehearsal for possible violence during next year’s election campaign.

Organizing chaos may sound like an oxymoron, but, for the Left, it’s a clandestine way to erode America from the inside out. The Left would like you to think the George Floyd riots were a spontaneous overflowing of moral outrage. But they weren’t.

Have you ever wondered how all the BLM and Antifa protestors eat or pay their rent? They’re predominantly young and presumably should not have a whole lot of time to chant slogans and throw stones for days–even months–on end.

Too often, BLM, Antifa, and the splinter groups that adopt their tactics are taken at face value with their social-justice schtick. Leftists who pose as representatives who champion the oppressed are then given moral license to use violence as a political tool by the mainstream media.

Saying It Out Loud

BLM co-founder Alicia Garza has been blunt about her vision for America. She told Maine progressives—nobody else would entertain such nonsense—“We’re talking about changing how we’ve organized this country… I believe we all have work to do to keep dismantling the organizing principle of this society.”

“Dismantling the organizing principle of this society” by organizing protests to foment chaos reeks of Marxism.

Garza also said, “[S]ocial movements all over the world have used Marx and Lenin as a foundation to interrupt these systems that are really negatively impacting the majority of people.”

Patrisse Cullors, another co-founder of BLM, admitted she learned about communism in a radical political organization she’d joined in which, “I read, I stud[ied], adding Mao, Marx and Lenin to my knowledge.”

BLM leaders were trained by self-described Marxist revolutionaries “who have long used the plight of black Americans as justification for overthrowing America’s constitutional order. They frankly admit that such ‘organizing’ is the key to their goal of world revolution.”

That’s the truth behind BLM and other organized Leftist agitators. It has nothing to do with George Floyd or justice. It has everything to do with bringing down the West.

.